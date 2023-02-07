ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police officer shoots man in car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation is underway after an officer shot a person in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. MPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. police confirmed the shooting involved an officer firing at a person. In a press conference Friday, Police Chief Robert Contee III offered details in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
WUSA9

No charges will be filed against the DC Police officer who shot and killed a man in NW

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have announced that no charges will be brought against a D.C. Police officer who shot and killed a man in July of 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia claimed Thursday that there is not enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against MPD Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho for his involvement in the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird, 31, at Fort Slocum Park in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

4 New Jersey teens charged after attacking 14-year-old who later died of suicide

Four New Jersey teenagers have been charged in connection with the attack of a 14-year-old girl who later took her own life after video of the incident was posted on social media.One juvenile is charged with aggravated assault, two juveniles are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one juvenile is charged with harassment, Ocean County prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told CBS News in an email.Adriana Kuch, 14, was found dead in her Bayville home on February 3, two days after the disturbing video of the attack at Central Regional High School was posted online. The video showed girls...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lansing Daily

Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police

Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CLINTON, MD
CBS Minnesota

Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed near shopping center in Laurel, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning near a shopping center in Laurel, police said.Officers said the man was shot shortly after 10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of Russett Green East near Russett Green shopping center. He died at the scene.Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan."Somebody just walking down the road and get shot like that? I won't be walking here no more," said Laurel resident Cynthia Jenifer, who walks her dog on that street.The shooter and victim are believed to have known...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD

