ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. court sides with plaintiffs in K-12 school funding case

By Marley Parish
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hznD_0kffvrHz00

Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)

( *This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to include additional reporting.)

A Pennsylvania judge has declared the state’s system to pay for K-12 public schools unconstitutional, marking a victory for plaintiffs in a landmark trial to reform education funding.

In an order filed Tuesday, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer said that the General Assembly has failed to uphold its constitutional obligation to provide all children a “thorough and efficient” education system by depriving students in school districts with low property values and incomes of the same resources and opportunities of children in wealthier ones.

“It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote in a nearly 800-page ruling.

The plaintiffs — six school districts, four parents, and two statewide organizations — did not request a specific dollar amount in the case against former Gov. Tom Wolf, state education officials, and legislative Republican leaders.

Instead, they asked the court to rule that the General Assembly enact a new way to pay for public education, a system the Legislature has grappled with in the past.

Pennsylvania passed the Fair Funding Formula in 2016, which decides financial allocations across the state’s 500 school districts. The new system only applies to new funds and uses outdated population numbers. In practice, this hurts schools in the eastern half of the state, which are growing, and keeps money in western school districts, which are shrinking.

In the order, Cohn Jubelirer does not outline how the Legislature should distribute education funding, saying the court is in “uncharted territory with this landmark case.”

The statewide appellate court initially dismissed the case, filed by the Public Interest Law Center, Education Law Center, and international law firm O’Melveny & Myers, in 2014. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court revived the case in 2017, and a four-month-long trial concluded in March 2022.

“The court recognized that our schools require adequate funding to meet our constitutional mandate,” the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center said in a joint statement. “It’s time for our state Legislature to fund public schools in every corner of Pennsylvania, so all students — whether or not they live in a wealthy community — can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state Constitution.”

During the trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that current state appropriations are insufficient in areas with lower property values and income. Using testimony from educators and former state education officials, they outlined how deteriorating buildings and overcrowded classrooms have affected students — using lower test scores as proof — compared to those in better-funded districts.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Republican legislative leaders included in the case argued that the General Assembly ultimately gets to decide education funding decisions, saying that if voters are unhappy, they can remedy the issue at the ballot box. They also cited increased education spending under Wolf’s administration and questioned whether districts spend money effectively — noting schools that cut staff rather than consolidate athletic programs or purchase cheaper technology.

Jennifer Hoff was the school board president of the William Penn School District when it joined the suit in 2014. She told the Capital-Star that the news of the decision brought tears to her eyes after nearly nine years of litigation and appeals.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Hoff, who still serves as a school board member and chairs the budget and finance committee, said.

William Penn comprises six small and mostly Black boroughs in an inner ring suburb of Philadelphia. Its superintendent, former superintendent, teachers, and students testified in the trial about aging facilities and poor educational outcomes for students.

On the prospect of a further appeal by the General Assembly, Hoff said further delaying an equitable school funding system would be an injustice to students.

“It can be done,” Hoff said. “The courts say it has to be done. No more excuses. We just have to figure it out.”

The post Pa. court sides with plaintiffs in K-12 school funding case appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 4

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tracking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s biggest campaign promises

New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. As Shapiro begins the work of governing, Spotlight PA is tracking his progress keeping them. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Funding for school districts across PA may change

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The educational landscape in Pennsylvania could soon change after a commonwealth court ruling. A judge found that Pennsylvania was violating the constitutional rights of students, namely in poorer districts, by the way, it allocates state funds to districts. Words like “Historic and landmark” are being used to describe the judge’s ruling. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bucknellian.net

Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship

A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
LEWISBURG, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Leanne Kruger

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday in Washington D.C. He will also speak on how Governor Josh Shapiro is telling some state workers to come to the office more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Acting A.G. Michelle Henry statement on public school funding decision

PA (WOLF) — Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry released a statement Tuesday regarding the public school funding decision by the Commonwealth Court. On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Court declared Pennsylvania's public school funding "unconstitutional." ORIGINAL STORY | Poorer districts win challenge to Pa. public school funding. Acting A.G. Henry:. When...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bill introduced to ban TikTok on state devices in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill has followed suit and has introduced a measure to ban the app TikTok on state devices. According to Phillips-Hill, the app presents a high level of cybersecurity risk to the Commonwealth and its digital assets. “TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cyber espionage, collection of government data, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Shapiro administration urges Medicaid, CHIP recipients to update contact information before federal changes take effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro administration and the Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging anyone enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance (MA), to make sure their contact information is correct so they can receive timely updates about their benefits. Under new federal law, continuous MA eligibility will be separated from the public health emergency and will end on April 1, 2023. By keeping contact information up-to-date, recipients of MA and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will receive timely, necessary updates about their coverage and benefits, so they are ready when it is time to renew their coverage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy