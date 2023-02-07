ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

School News, February 9, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town

Pierson Music Students Shine Seventeen Sag Harbor School District student-musicians were selected to represent the district in this year’s Hampton Music Educators Association Music Festival. The event brings together educators... more. Pre-K Registration Orientation in Sag Harbor The Sag Harbor Elementary prekindergarten will hold an orientation program on Wednesday,...
SAG HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
27east.com

Healing Arts @ The Watermill Center

The Watermill Center invites the East End community to enjoy a meditative workshop among its curated art collection on Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. Healing Arts @ The Watermill... more. Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, ... 10 Feb 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Help families who experience diaper need

The Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services (PMYCS) is participating with the Allied Foundation and the National Diaper Bank Network on a Diaper Drive. All collected diapers and funding will …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

Housing Contest

Thank you for your editorial “Bait and Switch” [January 19]. I was at the meeting where the Liberty Gardens housing complex was introduced. What I heard from Ralph Fasano: He was going to get a traffic light installed on County Road 39 and use Seasons Lane and Hillcrest Avenue for coming and going. After push-back from the community, his company changed its infrastructure plans to eliminate using the local streets.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

The Green Catch

Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance

The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless

Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor

The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more. EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Thieves Steal Flanders Sign

Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, February 10. Featuring the likeness of the iconic Big Duck and heralding a motorist’s arrival... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ......
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

