27east.com
Group of Residents Sues Sag Harbor School District Over Marsden Acquisition
A group of Sag Harbor residents who have been vocal in recent months in their opposition to the district’s plans to purchase land on Marsden Street and eventually develop it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
27east.com
School News, February 9, Sag Harbor & East Hampton Town
Pierson Music Students Shine Seventeen Sag Harbor School District student-musicians were selected to represent the district in this year’s Hampton Music Educators Association Music Festival. The event brings together educators... more. Pre-K Registration Orientation in Sag Harbor The Sag Harbor Elementary prekindergarten will hold an orientation program on Wednesday,...
Suffolk restores online applications for civil service tests
The application has been offline since September following a massive cyberattack.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Lease for Quiogue Solar Farm
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week approved a lease agreement with CVE North America Inc. of Delaware, which plans to install a commercial solar power farm on village-owned property... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb 2023...
27east.com
First Look at 2023-24 School Year Budget Shows Hampton Bays Coming In Under Tax Cap
While building and department budget construction is still underway, Hampton Bays School Superintendent Lars Clemensen said current projections place the district’s 2023-24 school year budget at or below the state-imposed... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
27east.com
Healing Arts @ The Watermill Center
The Watermill Center invites the East End community to enjoy a meditative workshop among its curated art collection on Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. Healing Arts @ The Watermill... more. Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, ... by Staff Writer.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
27east.com
Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities
New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, ... 10 Feb 2023...
27east.com
District 9 First Responders, Suffolk County Sheriffs Battled on the Ice at Buckskill Winter Club Sunday Night
The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ocean rescue members from East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton, hosted the Suffolk County Sheriffs... more. The Hamptons First Responder Charitable Fund is hosting a game between the District 9 First Responders — made up...
longislandadvance.net
Help families who experience diaper need
The Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services (PMYCS) is participating with the Allied Foundation and the National Diaper Bank Network on a Diaper Drive. All collected diapers and funding will …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
27east.com
Housing Contest
Thank you for your editorial “Bait and Switch” [January 19]. I was at the meeting where the Liberty Gardens housing complex was introduced. What I heard from Ralph Fasano: He was going to get a traffic light installed on County Road 39 and use Seasons Lane and Hillcrest Avenue for coming and going. After push-back from the community, his company changed its infrastructure plans to eliminate using the local streets.
27east.com
The Green Catch
Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
27east.com
East Hampton Wrestles With Making Accessory Apartments Attractive to Landlords
Convincing more East Hampton homeowners to invest in creating accessory apartments on their properties has proven to be a daunting task for East Hampton Town officials — despite the belief... more. After more than three years of work by engineers and innumerable consultants and back-and-forth wrangling ... by Michael...
Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance
The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless
Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
27east.com
Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor
The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more. EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the ... 9 Feb 2023...
greaterlongisland.com
Hidden event spaces: The party room at That Meetball Place in Patchogue
That Meetball Place in Patchogue might be known as a party spot for the youth. “We see this all the time,” said GM Tom Fazio. “People bump into each other at That Meetball Place, exchange numbers or whatever, and then they’ve been dating five, six years …”
27east.com
Eastport Fire Department Names New Chiefs, Including First Female Assistant Chief
The Eastport Fire Department has rung in 2023 with new leadership — including the first female assistant chief in the Union Avenue station’s nearly 110-year history. John Dalen was elected... more. In the summer of 1969, Dan Flynn set off from the University of Florida campus, ... by...
27east.com
Thieves Steal Flanders Sign
Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, February 10. Featuring the likeness of the iconic Big Duck and heralding a motorist’s arrival... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ......
