Thank you for your editorial “Bait and Switch” [January 19]. I was at the meeting where the Liberty Gardens housing complex was introduced. What I heard from Ralph Fasano: He was going to get a traffic light installed on County Road 39 and use Seasons Lane and Hillcrest Avenue for coming and going. After push-back from the community, his company changed its infrastructure plans to eliminate using the local streets.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO