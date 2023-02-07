ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Elvis Costello Opens 10-Night New York City Residency

Elvis Costello opened his 10-night residency at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Thursday. "This is not the Bruce Springsteen show, by the way," he quipped after performing the first two songs, "Welcome to the Working Week" and "Miracle Man," both from his 1977 debut, My Aim Is True. Costello's set, performed entirely solo, included early classics like "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes," "Mystery Dance" and "Alison."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Music Legend Burt Bacharach's Tribute to Hasbrouck Heights

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Acclaimed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who penned some of the top pop songs in the 50's through 80’s, died at the age of 94, it was announced Thursday. While many of his songs are classics, people don’t realize that he wrote a song touting Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Bacharach’s “easy listening” pop songs topped the charts and were performed by top performers, including Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Herb Alpert, and Christopher Cross, among others. He found the most success writing for East Orange's Dionne Warwick, including hits “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Walk...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sea.Hear.Now announces September 2023 music and surf lineup

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is returning to Asbury Park on September 16 and 17, 2023 and is once again bringing a one-of-a-kind celebration of live music, art and surf culture to the city.  The Killers will be headlining Saturday’s show and Foo Fighters will close out Sunday's show and the final weekend of summer.    The last time Foo Fighters played the beach in Asbury Park was in 2012 at Bamboozle.  Other performers on tap include Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, The Beach Boys, Rebelution, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy and more.  Presale tickets for the festival...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
TAPinto.net

This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
BELMAR, NJ
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

