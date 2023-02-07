Read full article on original website
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a New York City businessmanAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Sea Hear Now Epic 2023 Line Up In Asbury Park, New Jersey Released
This local concert is so epic that Rolling Stone covers it. Asbury Park’s music scene is everything from The Boss to Sea.Hear.Now and everything in between. This year’s lineup was just announced and it is terrific. Can you get any cooler than a surf festival? The fun comes...
Elvis Costello Opens 10-Night New York City Residency
Elvis Costello opened his 10-night residency at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Thursday. "This is not the Bruce Springsteen show, by the way," he quipped after performing the first two songs, "Welcome to the Working Week" and "Miracle Man," both from his 1977 debut, My Aim Is True. Costello's set, performed entirely solo, included early classics like "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes," "Mystery Dance" and "Alison."
Music Legend Burt Bacharach's Tribute to Hasbrouck Heights
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Acclaimed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who penned some of the top pop songs in the 50's through 80’s, died at the age of 94, it was announced Thursday. While many of his songs are classics, people don’t realize that he wrote a song touting Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Bacharach’s “easy listening” pop songs topped the charts and were performed by top performers, including Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Herb Alpert, and Christopher Cross, among others. He found the most success writing for East Orange's Dionne Warwick, including hits “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Walk...
Sea.Hear.Now announces September 2023 music and surf lineup
ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is returning to Asbury Park on September 16 and 17, 2023 and is once again bringing a one-of-a-kind celebration of live music, art and surf culture to the city. The Killers will be headlining Saturday’s show and Foo Fighters will close out Sunday's show and the final weekend of summer. The last time Foo Fighters played the beach in Asbury Park was in 2012 at Bamboozle. Other performers on tap include Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, The Beach Boys, Rebelution, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy and more. Presale tickets for the festival...
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
No Kids Allowed: Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Bans Children Under 10
Mamma Mia! A popular family restaurant at the Jersey Shore will begin banning part of the family — even if they love spaghetti.Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on its website and social media that the youngest members of the family are no longer permitted in the Italian restaur…
Goin Green! Get Ready For The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Belmar, NJ
We are getting our green ready because we are less than a month away from the fantastic annual St.Patrick's Day Parade in beautiful Belmar, New Jersey in Monmouth County. We are really looking forward to the event once again this year!. So this year I will personally be doing something...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Reserve Valentines Day Specials With A New Jersey Irish Twist
There are so many great ideas and deals floating around for Valentine’s Day so I wanted to fill you in on a few more. If you’re stuck at procrastination station you’ll need this info before the big day! Check it out!. Needless to say, I love the...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”
BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” 10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California. “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
headynj.com
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
N.J. has ZERO Michelin-starred restaurants. These 11 amazing spots deserve the award.
The Michelin Guide, the biggest name in fine dining, recently announced a new round of New York restaurants that had earned coveted Michelin stars. And again, New Jersey was left off the prestigious list. This means there are still no New Jersey restaurants with Michelin stars. Zero, zilch.
