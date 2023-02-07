Read full article on original website
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Nipomo, helping residents with the recovery process following the January rainstorms that hit the Central Coast. The post FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Paso Robles ends WayToPark app, has additional parking changes scheduled for March
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles has discontinued the WayToPark app effective today, Feb. 10. All parking sessions must be started using parking pay stations. Current parking rates remain free for the first two hours and $1 per hour afterwards, but that system is currently scheduled to change on Mar. 1 of 2023.
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway over Salinas River
On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean, looking for five-year-old Kyle Doan. The post Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway over Salinas River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County sheriff uses helicopter to search for missing boy swept away by floodwaters
Here’s where searchers looked for 5-year-old Kyle Doan.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary expanding in San Luis Obispo
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary is expanding and building a facility on a massive piece of land in San Luis Obispo in order to take in more animals.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
On Jan. 30, Timothy Roberts, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 500 block of Creston for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Jan. 30, Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the corner of 28th and Vine St...
Mountain lion spotted in Pismo Beach park, police say
The cougar was seen in the area twice this week.
Bakersfield Now
Kern firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in Taft Wednesday
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighter crews were called Wednesday night to a reinforced structure fire at a large strip mall in Taft and prevented further damages to businesses in the area, according to fire officials. Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the 400 block...
Unarmed Minuteman III missile test launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– The Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile scheduled to launch Feb. 9 took off on time at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The unarmed missile launch is a routine test to ensure the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy...
How to avoid falling for a FEMA-related scam
If you applied for storm-related relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), you can expect a phone call within 10 days after submitting an application.
3 injured in drunk driving crash on Highway 58, CHP says
The driver allegedly swerved off the highway and hit an oak tree.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River
LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is assisting Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara Sheriffs in recovering a body in the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, northwest of Lompoc. The initial call for assistance was around 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 when two adults in kayaks...
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
KEYT
Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation
LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation. The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library. “The Lompoc libraries are...
Landslide concerns close Ebb Tide Park access in Pismo Beach
The City of Pismo Beach on Wednesday announced the staircase leading to beach access for Ebb Tide Park was closed due to a landslide impacting the area.
