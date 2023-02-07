ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Kern firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in Taft Wednesday

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighter crews were called Wednesday night to a reinforced structure fire at a large strip mall in Taft and prevented further damages to businesses in the area, according to fire officials. Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the 400 block...
TAFT, CA
KEYT

Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation

LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation. The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library. “The Lompoc libraries are...
LOMPOC, CA

