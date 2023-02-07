Read full article on original website
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
bestthingsde.com
10 Best Rainy Day Activities in Delaware
We’ve all had days when we woke up ready for an adventure or to do something fun, and then discovered that the weather was less than accommodating. Don’t let some rain ruin your day. From the slot machines at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort to the stratosphere exhibit at the Delaware Children’s Museum, check out these 10 best rainy day activities in Delaware.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, DE
Recognized as the urban center of Delaware, Wilmington has the largest downtown area in the state. With attractions that range from historical to cultural, this city is a big hit among those who prefer to go on road trips. The city's top-notch scenery and narrowing nature trails offer a laid-back...
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in New Castle, Delaware
A Weekend in New Castle, Delaware: The Best Things To Do and See. New Castle, Delaware, is a historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant community. Located on the Delaware River, New Castle is a popular destination for visitors looking to explore its charming streets, stunning architecture, and world-class museums. From outdoor recreation to cultural attractions, New Castle offers something for everyone.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Cape wrestling shuts the door on Sallies 32-25
Ten of 14 bouts went the distance Feb. 11 at the Cape Big House, as Salesianum battled Cape in a riveting wrestling match that saw the Vikings come back from an 0-12 hole to win 32-25. The match was iced at 190 pounds when Alex Taylor secured a 3-1 decision...
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Bear, Delaware
Experience the Charm of Bear: Things To Do in This Delaware Town. Bear, Delaware, is a small town located in New Castle County. With a population of around 21,000 people, Bear offers a suburban feel and is known for its tight-knit community. The city has a rich history, dating back to the colonial era, and is a popular destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of nearby cities.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
WDEL 1150AM
DSP searching for Milltown bank robber
Police are looking for the man man who robbed a bank in broad daylight on Friday in the Wilmington area. Around 2:15, the man entered the Artisans’ Bank located on Kirkwood Highway in Milltown and threatened the two bank tellers - implying he had a gun. He took an...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – ZAKIR GAFFNEY (20)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Zakir Gaffney, a 20-year-old man from New Castle. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 1:40 p.m., Zakir left his residence following a dispute. All efforts to locate and contact Zakir were unsuccessful and there is a concern for his welfare.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township
Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
Delaware State Police Investigating Two Attempted Carjackings at a Convenience Store Parking Lot
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place at Wawa parking lot in the Claymont area on Thursday night. The first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Two Attempted Carjackings at a Convenience Store Parking Lot appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in the town limits of Felton. On February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., a red 2012 […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
