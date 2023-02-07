COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Public safety officials in Cottage Grove say two people are dead following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 61, between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61. The wrong-way driver was a 95-year-old woman from Cottage Grove. She died, along with a 32-year-old woman from Lakeville who was a passenger in the other car. Two others are in the hospital with critical injuries.This crash lead to several hours of traffic delays, with many of the drivers...

COTTAGE GROVE, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO