SHOOT Online

"Elvis," "Pam & Tommy," "Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special" Top Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards With 2 Wins Apiece

Other feature winners are "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "The Whale," "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; additional TV honorees include "Abbott Elementary." "Our Flag Means Death," "Legendary," "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" Elvis topped the feature competition on Saturday night (2/11) at the 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair...
Herbie J Pilato

Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career

As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes. As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.

