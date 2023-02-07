Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BECU Foundation gives $100,000 grants to 8 Washington nonprofits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The BECU Foundation announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its annual Housing Stability Grant on Tuesday. Through an invite-only submission, eight local nonprofits were awarded $100,000 grants each to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas. Seven nonprofits also received a $10,000 grant for the same purpose.
North Idaho Task force set to tackle impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Throughout the year, the North Idaho DUI task force conducts targeted attacks on impaired driving, and will be sending a surge of law enforcement into the community for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to prevent injury crashes from impaired drivers, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
Idaho Gov. Little declares February as STEM Matters Month
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that February is STEM Matters Month. In its eighth year, STEM Matters has morphed from a one-day celebration at the Idaho State Capitol to a weeklong virtual event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to a monthlong statewide celebration.
2 suspects detained following search in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man and a woman have been detained following a search for the two that stretched from St. Regis, Mont. to Shoshone County. Deputies believe the two fled the scene of a suspicious death believed to be an overdose in St. Regis. According to Idaho...
Washington receives $9 million federal grant to help reduce roadway fatalities
SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of people killed on Washington roads is reaching levels the state has not seen in decades. But a new federal initiative aims to make Washington roads safer. In just Washington alone, 745 people were killed last year. That is the highest number of traffic...
Legislators discuss school choice funding at town hall
SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 200 people attended a town hall meeting of 10 North Idaho legislators Saturday at Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d'Alene, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee organized the event, during which legislators answered questions submitted by the public. In...
Russell Wilson's foundation responds to investigation into financial practices
SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation released a statement praising its accomplishments following a USA TODAY investigation that alleges that less than half the money it raises goes to charity. According to the statement, the foundation has delivered more than $13 million that...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0