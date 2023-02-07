ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
BECU Foundation gives $100,000 grants to 8 Washington nonprofits

SPOKANE, Wash. — The BECU Foundation announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its annual Housing Stability Grant on Tuesday. Through an invite-only submission, eight local nonprofits were awarded $100,000 grants each to help prevent homelessness in BECU service areas. Seven nonprofits also received a $10,000 grant for the same purpose.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho Gov. Little declares February as STEM Matters Month

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that February is STEM Matters Month. In its eighth year, STEM Matters has morphed from a one-day celebration at the Idaho State Capitol to a weeklong virtual event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to a monthlong statewide celebration.
IDAHO STATE
Legislators discuss school choice funding at town hall

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 200 people attended a town hall meeting of 10 North Idaho legislators Saturday at Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d'Alene, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee organized the event, during which legislators answered questions submitted by the public. In...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Spokane, WA
