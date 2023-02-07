Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Springfield Police Department accepting public feedback on its internal investigations policy
The Springfield, Massachusetts, police department is taking public comment on its internal investigation policy as it continues to implement reforms outlined in an agreement with the federal government. A 2020 report from the Department of Justice said the Springfield police improperly handled the investigation of officer misconduct and a consent...
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Springfield Police looking for feedback on policy updates
The City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department are accepting public commentary on policy updates.
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song
A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
9 years in the making: a timeline of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield murder trial
Police found TayClair Moore stripped naked and strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree. However, a 2016 mistrial and several motions filed by his defense team prolonged his case for nearly nine years.
Hartford police say student brought edibles to school
A student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy was taken to the hospital Friday to get checked out after police said five students in all ingested a THC edible. Officers were dispatched to the Vernon Street school just before 1:30 p.m.
Clergy abuse survivors urge Worcester diocese to name alleged abusers
Survivors of clergy abuse said if the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, were to release the names of priests who have been accused of abusing children, it would help more people heal. The diocese reported 173 people have made credible allegations against 54 clergy between 1950 and 2022. The report said...
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
The Diva of Berkshire County: Jazz Singer Wanda Houston
Jazz singer Wanda Houston sustained a bi-coastal career for years. Houston has performed on stage with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Patti Austin, Joe Cocker, and even a few shows on Broadway. In 2006, she settled in the Berkshires full-time, and has become such a fixture in the local music...
Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening. Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man...
Animal control asks for help finding dog ejected from car in Springfield crash
***Update Nyla has since been found and has reunited with her owners. A dog was ejected from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 west in Springfield Tuesday evening and ran away from the scene shortly after. The dog’s owners and local animal control officers reported it missing, and are seeking the public’s help in finding the pit bull.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
‘New/Now: Contemporary Art Acquisitions’ at the Springfield Museums
The Springfield Museums have focused on diversifying their collection as part of the organization’s strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. “New/Now: Contemporary Art Acquisitions,” currently on display at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, explores works created in the last twenty years, including pieces from Faith Ringgold, Nelson Stevens, and Ai Weiwei.
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city
SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
