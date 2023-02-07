ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
nepm.org

Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song

A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nepm.org

Clergy abuse survivors urge Worcester diocese to name alleged abusers

Survivors of clergy abuse said if the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, were to release the names of priests who have been accused of abusing children, it would help more people heal. The diocese reported 173 people have made credible allegations against 54 clergy between 1950 and 2022. The report said...
WORCESTER, MA
nepm.org

The Diva of Berkshire County: Jazz Singer Wanda Houston

Jazz singer Wanda Houston sustained a bi-coastal career for years. Houston has performed on stage with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Patti Austin, Joe Cocker, and even a few shows on Broadway. In 2006, she settled in the Berkshires full-time, and has become such a fixture in the local music...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening. Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
nepm.org

‘New/Now: Contemporary Art Acquisitions’ at the Springfield Museums

The Springfield Museums have focused on diversifying their collection as part of the organization’s strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. “New/Now: Contemporary Art Acquisitions,” currently on display at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, explores works created in the last twenty years, including pieces from Faith Ringgold, Nelson Stevens, and Ai Weiwei.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city

SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

