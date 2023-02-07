ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings the Sound Hashira's Swordplay to Life

By Megan Peters
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up for a big comeback this year. When the spring arrives, Tanjiro will return to television with a new season, and fans in Japan got a special look at the comeback this month. In fact, Demon Slayer season three is already taking over the box office, and fans are flocking to rewatch the anime up to now. And thanks to one Sound Hashira fan, we can see what Tengen's battle style would look like in person.

The update comes from Blake Wood on TikTok who goes by the username themachomando. It is there the martial artist shows off their crazy weapons' skills, and they left Demon Slayer fans stunned when they whipped out Tengen Uzui's dual blades for a run.

As you can see below, the fan's cosplay is pretty perfect as they nail the Hashira's uniform and flashy headgear. Of course, the piece shines when Wood puts his athletics to the test. He is able to wield a smaller version of Tengen's blades with ease. So if you thought the Sound Hashira was too flashy with his swordplay, think again.

If you want to see more of Wood's work, you can find their TikTok here . And of course, Demon Slayer fans should definitely rewatch seasons one and two before the anime returns this spring. The hit anime is airing on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and even Netflix. So if you are not caught up with season two, you'll want to binge it ASAP and discover why the fandom is obsessed with the Sound Hashira.

What do you think about this impressive take on Tengen IRL? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .

