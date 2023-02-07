Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
nprillinois.org
We love you for loving NPR Illinois!
On a day dedicated to love, we at NPR Illinois just wanted to say ... we love you. Donors like you keep 91.9 UIS on the air. Our dedication to the public good, and our commitment to being a vital news service for the community, is powered by you. To...
nprillinois.org
Jodi and Ally Perko working to resettle Ukrainian refugee family to Springfield | Community Voices
Jodi and Ally Perko are working to resettle a Ukrainian refugee family, the Agaievs, to Springfield through the Wecome.US organization. The resettlement can be supported at gofund.me/05bc62c4.
Rescue center shares updates, naming contest for Springfield mountain lion
CENTER POINT, IND. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources detected a mountain lion in the Springfield area last October. The feline was then tranquilized and moved to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Ind. Now, the feline needs a name. The rescue center shared on Facebook that they want everyone to […]
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
nowdecatur.com
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum offer free admission to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday
February 7, 2023 – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is throwing a birthday party, and you’re invited! In honor of Lincoln’s birthday, museum admission will be free Feb. 11 and 12, the birthday boy himself will visit on both days. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the...
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
nprillinois.org
New USDA rules aim to eliminate organic fraud and more top stories | First Listen
The city of Springfield still battling over the future of the Wyndham Hotel. Rich Egger looks at a book focuses on Black Americans and what they have to say about Abraham Lincoln. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
3-year-old boy dead in Springfield from blunt force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week. EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival. Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
wmay.com
Former Springfield Mayor Houston backs Mayor Langfelder for another term
WMAY can report that, at a last-minute press conference held Thursday morning, former Springfield Mayor J. Michael Houston stumped for current Mayor James O Langfelder – touting his credentials in the race for mayor against current Treasurer Misty Buscher. WMAY’s own Greg Bishop was on the scene as Mayor...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
tourcounsel.com
Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois
Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
capitolwolf.com
Playing politics over Wyndham debt
Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath is responding to what happened at last night’s city council meeting. Appearing on the WTAX Morning Newswatch, Redpath says “we shouldn’t be playing politics during a meeting for the city of Springfield.”. The discussion centered on an Illinois Times article that revealed...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
