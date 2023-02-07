Read full article on original website
Related
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Deported to Haiti even though he wasn’t born there, he’s still fighting to get back to U.S.
Ever since his “unjust” deportation to Haiti two years ago, Paul Pierrilus says he has faced one crisis after another
Calls mount for U.S. intervention as gangs slaughter Haitian police
Port-au-Prince, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs. More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the prime minister's house, with tensions escalating throughout the day. Gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police. Video circulating social media — likely recorded by gangs — shows...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Convicted drug lord "El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison
Mexico's president said Wednesday that he would consider a request by convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to return from the United States to complete his sentence on humanitarian grounds. The message from El Chapo was described as an "SOS" by one of his attorneys. The Sinaloa cartel founder...
Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble
A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Ranchers warn disease that would ‘decimate’ the cattle industry could cross the southern border
Ranchers warn that Foot and Mouth Disease, a highly contagious virus affecting livestock like cows and sheep, could cross the southern border on someone's boot.
Brazilian drug trafficker caught, released at Arizona border arrested by ICE in Massachusetts sanctuary city
Diogo De-Sales Gomes, a convicted Brazilian drug trafficker and fugitive, was nabbed by ICE in Somerville, Massachusetts, more than a year after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.
The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López
Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
U.S. offers $5 million reward for MS-13 gang leader
The U.S. government is offering a $5 million reward for information to put MS-13 gang leader Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "El Porky," behind bars.Archaga Carías is the highest-ranking MS-13 gang member in Honduras and is responsible for importing large amounts of cocaine into the United States, along with directing the gang's other criminal activities, including money laundering, murder, kidnappings and other violent crimes, the State Department said in a press release announcing the reward."The arrest of such a prominent leader as El Porky creates suspicion, division, and instability within MS-13, particularly among the top leadership," said Robert...
No escape! World's murder capital opens impenetrable prison as part of major gang crackdown
El Salvador constructed the prison after a massive surge in arrests during the country's state of exception that allowed the government to suspend certain rights.
Comments / 0