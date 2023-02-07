ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JudyD

Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
fitsmallbusiness.com

How to Get Your Oklahoma Real Estate License 2023

To start your real estate career in Oklahoma, you’re required to first obtain your provisional sales associate license (PSA). Then, complete post-licensing education under the supervision of your brokerage before becoming a fully licensed sales associate. You also must complete 90 initial education hours, a background check, proof of citizenship, license application, and submit a passing exam score. This step-by-step guide will navigate every Okie through the process of getting your Oklahoma real estate license.
