There wasn’t an insurrection at Oklahoma’s capitol, Gov. Stitt says.
Gov. Kevin Stitt referred to a Monday protest inside the state Capitol as "no big deal," refuting comparisons some have tried to make between the demonstration and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Monday, as the state Legislature began a new session, Oklahomans protesting anti-transgender bills...
‘I always advocate for common-sense legislation,’ Senate Bill would allow Oklahoma seniors to wear Native American regalia
A new bill is moving forward, preventing schools from banning students from wearing tribal regalia during graduation and other school functions.
KOCO
Oklahoma bill aims to keep certain medical marijuana facilities away from churches, schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — New bills are being put in front of Oklahoma lawmakers this legislative session, with one debate being over new medical marijuana regulations. Senate Bill 116 wants to keep certain medical marijuana facilities to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and churches. "(Senate Bill) 116...
KOCO
Lawmakers, activists weigh in on bills restricting gender transition care in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers and activists weighed in after bills restricting gender transition care in Oklahoma clear their first hurdle at the Capitol. Senate Bills 129 and 613 both passed out of the Senate Rules Committee, both with a vote of 16-2. Public seating was nearly at capacity inside a room at the Capitol on Wednesday.
House Speaker Charles McCall says lawmakers are still out on Oklahoma school vouchers
The viability of school voucher legislation appears increasingly grim in the Oklahoma Legislature, despite calls from the governor to pass it. House Speaker Charles McCall, who opposed a similar bill that failed in 2022, said "everybody sees it still the same way this year" in his chamber. "With that particular (voucher) bill last year,...
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Federal fund will replace stolen SNAP benefits
Help could be on the way for Oklahomans who have had their food stamp benefits drained right out of their bank accounts.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Get Your Oklahoma Real Estate License 2023
To start your real estate career in Oklahoma, you’re required to first obtain your provisional sales associate license (PSA). Then, complete post-licensing education under the supervision of your brokerage before becoming a fully licensed sales associate. You also must complete 90 initial education hours, a background check, proof of citizenship, license application, and submit a passing exam score. This step-by-step guide will navigate every Okie through the process of getting your Oklahoma real estate license.
