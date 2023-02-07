Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
Top Speed
How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars
There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
New Plus-sized Highlander is a Grand Addition to Toyota Lineup
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander adds more luxury and more space for road trip luggage at the Chicago Auto Show.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
msn.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
12tomatoes.com
Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key
Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to colonize the planet Mars in our lifetime.
