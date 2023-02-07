ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
Top Speed

How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars

There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Top Speed

Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?

While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
12tomatoes.com

Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key

Our key ring tends to be pretty heavy and we presume most of our readers are in the same boat in this regard. You need to have your vehicle keys, house keys, and any other keys that you need all on the same fob. After all, the last thing that...

