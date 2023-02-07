ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 24

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqmDQ_0kffuIs700

The Cardinals head back on the road in an attempt to avenge their home beatdown at the hands of the Panthers earlier this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have come up just short in their rematch against Florida State, but another conference rematch is just on the horizon, as the Cardinals head up to Pitt next.

Down by as much as 17 points to the Seminoles, the Cardinals were able to mount a last minute comeback in the final minutes of the second half, tying the game with under two minutes to go. Louisville had one last chance to try and come on top following a missed FSU free throw, but Mike James missed the potential game-tying buzzer beating three.

As for the Panthers, they are still very much on the right track. While they did lose to Florida State right after their last meeting with Louisville - a 75-54 Pitt win in the KFC Yum! Center - they have since won their last three games, and are currently sitting at third in the conference standings after being picked to finish 14th in the preseason.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

*************************

Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

View the original article to see embedded media.

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

*************************

(Photo of Petersen Events Center via University of Pittsburgh Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

“It was awesome” | Martavious Collins has been linked to Louisville football

2024 four-star Alabama commit Martavious Collins has decommitted from the Crimson Tide and reopened his commitment. Could the Cardinals land him?. Louisville landing a highly skilled athlete such as Martavious Collins does not seem that farfetched. They were able to secure the commitment of Jamari Johnson, even with a coaching change and now have the ability to pursue another top-tier athlete in Rome, Georgia product Martavious Collins.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000

Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard

It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
KENTUCKY STATE
Scarlet Nation

Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt

Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy