Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 24

The Cardinals head back on the road in an attempt to avenge their home beatdown at the hands of the Panthers earlier this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have come up just short in their rematch against Florida State, but another conference rematch is just on the horizon, as the Cardinals head up to Pitt next.

Down by as much as 17 points to the Seminoles, the Cardinals were able to mount a last minute comeback in the final minutes of the second half, tying the game with under two minutes to go. Louisville had one last chance to try and come on top following a missed FSU free throw, but Mike James missed the potential game-tying buzzer beating three.

As for the Panthers, they are still very much on the right track. While they did lose to Florida State right after their last meeting with Louisville - a 75-54 Pitt win in the KFC Yum! Center - they have since won their last three games, and are currently sitting at third in the conference standings after being picked to finish 14th in the preseason.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

