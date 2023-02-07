Read full article on original website
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
Florida AG Moody dismisses appeal blocking DNA testing for Tommy Zeigler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday voluntarily dismissed an appeal meant to block DNA testing for William “Tommy” Zeigler, a 77-year-old man convicted of killing four people in 1975. A notice of voluntary dismissal filed at the Florida Supreme Court...
Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
Florida Senate passes bill clarifying election crimes prosecution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide prosecutor would have jurisdiction to prosecute more crimes related to elections and voting, under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Wednesday. The senate passed the bill 27-12 along government lines. “If we don’t protect our votes, we will lose our republic, we...
New Citizens CEO discusses plan for Florida’s largest property insurer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest property insurer has a new CEO. The board for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation named Tim Cerio to the post. It comes after the former CEO, Barry Gilway, announced his retirement after the last special legislative session. Cerio is no stranger to Citizen’s....
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
Florida’s 10 best small towns and how to enjoy them
FLORIDA – If you know (or are) a longtime Floridian, you’re likely aware of the sentiment that things are starting to feel a bit crowded around here, no doubt as the state takes on thousands-more new residents from other parts of the country. Travel + Leisure reminds us...
‘I was very confident in myself:’ Recognizing the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 is honoring and celebrating influential and impactful Black leaders all month, including the contributions made by 79-year-old Deloris McMillon of Osceola County. The retired educator of almost 40 years broke racial barriers as the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School...
Gov. DeSantis touts tax relief proposals, discusses Disney and Trump during event in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Wednesday at an appliance store in Ocala to highlight tax relief proposals he made earlier this month when pitching a $114.8 billion state budget. DeSantis was joined at MVB Appliance by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and...
End of Disney’s ‘corporate kingdom?’ 2 Disney-controlled governments remain in power
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. The...
Florida man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla – A Port St. Lucie man’s pockets are far deeper after winning a $1 million prize in the “500X THE CASH” scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery. Officials announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, took a trip to Tallahassee to receive his reward...
TIMELINE: Strong storms, wind move into Central Florida before blast of cold air
ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong storm will develop in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. As the storm moves into the Southeast U.S. Saturday afternoon, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Florida. The main threat will be damaging wind, but a brief...
Central Florida families rely on food drives as they feel effects of inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, along with charity organization Serenity’s Grace, are getting results for families who are struggling to put food on the table. On Thursday, dozens lined up for hours in the hope of getting free groceries. “A lot of...
WATCH: SpaceX’s Starship rocket undergoes successful static test fire, company says
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 30 engines roared simultaneously Thursday in a successful test of the first-stage booster for SpaceX’s Starship rocket system. SpaceX conducted a static test fire of the Booster 7 and its 33 Raptor engines at its facility in Texas. SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted...
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
