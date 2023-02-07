ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
click orlando

Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
click orlando

Florida Senate passes bill clarifying election crimes prosecution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide prosecutor would have jurisdiction to prosecute more crimes related to elections and voting, under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Wednesday. The senate passed the bill 27-12 along government lines. “If we don’t protect our votes, we will lose our republic, we...
click orlando

New Citizens CEO discusses plan for Florida’s largest property insurer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest property insurer has a new CEO. The board for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation named Tim Cerio to the post. It comes after the former CEO, Barry Gilway, announced his retirement after the last special legislative session. Cerio is no stranger to Citizen’s....
click orlando

Florida’s 10 best small towns and how to enjoy them

FLORIDA – If you know (or are) a longtime Floridian, you’re likely aware of the sentiment that things are starting to feel a bit crowded around here, no doubt as the state takes on thousands-more new residents from other parts of the country. Travel + Leisure reminds us...
click orlando

Florida man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla – A Port St. Lucie man’s pockets are far deeper after winning a $1 million prize in the “500X THE CASH” scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery. Officials announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, took a trip to Tallahassee to receive his reward...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

