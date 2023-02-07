Read full article on original website
Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Massachusetts home
Andover police are investigating after a father, mother, and 12-year-old boy were found dead in their home Thursday morning in an apparent case of murder-suicide.
Top Boston finance director charged with money laundering in alleged prison drug smuggling scheme
Freda Brasfield, the Administration and Finance Director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, was arraigned Friday on money laundering charges in an alleged prison drug smuggling scheme.
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
Timeline of Duxbury killings: Prosecutor lays out case against Lindsay Clancy
On Tuesday, officials provided the most detailed timeline of events on the circumstances of Jan. 24, the night a Duxbury mother allegedly strangled her three children at their Summer Street home. At an arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, 32, at Plymouth District Court, a prosecutor alleged Clancy sent her husband on...
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says in court
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
Brian Walshe watches brief hearing in killing of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife last month and disposing of her body, attended a brief court hearing via video on Thursday morning. Walshe was charged with murder and improper handling of human remains in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
1 person dead after raging blaze tears through Plymouth home
Flames quickly engulfed the home as crews worked to get water on the fire.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
Looking at the Role Mental Health Will Play in Duxbury Murder Case
As all eyes remain on the case of a mother accused of killing her children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, questions are being raised about whether or not someone's mental health can be a legal excuse for criminal behavior. During her arraignment on Tuesday, both sides agreed Lindsay Clancy was dealing with...
