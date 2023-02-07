ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

nbcboston.com

Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend

A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Looking at the Role Mental Health Will Play in Duxbury Murder Case

As all eyes remain on the case of a mother accused of killing her children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, questions are being raised about whether or not someone's mental health can be a legal excuse for criminal behavior. During her arraignment on Tuesday, both sides agreed Lindsay Clancy was dealing with...
DUXBURY, MA
