Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

By Paola Belloso
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment.

Metro to install temporary bus shelters

DC Fire and EMS took Thomas to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested 35-year-old Latasha Gray, of Southeast, D.C. on Monday. The charge against her i Second-degree Murder While Armed.

Comments / 12

onlyhardycan
3d ago

That's what a man gets for putting their hands ✋️ on a woman.... Pass the hat for her bail....

Reply(4)
5
 

