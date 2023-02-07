ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WKRN News 2

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

NAACP speaks against bill that could strip power from Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee NAACP is taking aim at a bill making its way through the state legislature that targets law review boards staffed by civilians. The bill, SP0591/HB0764, was introduced by two republican lawmakers - Senator Mark Pody and Representative Elaine Davis - at the end of January 2023. It would get rid of community oversight review boards and give that power to cities to create their own police advisory committee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD disciplinary report reveals new details on the actions of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death

Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. ABC24 obtained full disciplinary reports from the traffic stop filed by Memphis Police against each of the five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WKRN News 2

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

