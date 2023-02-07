Read full article on original website
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Tennessee Tribune
FBI Memphis Field Office, U.S. Marshals Service Warn Tennesseans About Phone Scams
He Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) are warning Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. These imposter scams involve individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
NAACP speaks against bill that could strip power from Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee NAACP is taking aim at a bill making its way through the state legislature that targets law review boards staffed by civilians. The bill, SP0591/HB0764, was introduced by two republican lawmakers - Senator Mark Pody and Representative Elaine Davis - at the end of January 2023. It would get rid of community oversight review boards and give that power to cities to create their own police advisory committee.
Video helps police in arrest of man suspected of robbing a McDonald's
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man police wanted to question for three aggravated robberies was arrested Feb. 9 by Memphis Police after they say he committed an aggravated robbery of a McDonald’s at 7 a.m. on Feb. 5. Shelby County court records say that Darius Burton, 22, of 4011...
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MPD disciplinary report reveals new details on the actions of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
Details continue to emerge from the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and the five now-former Memphis Police officers charged with his death. ABC24 obtained full disciplinary reports from the traffic stop filed by Memphis Police against each of the five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III.
$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier. Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit […]
Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
‘The spirit led me to go’: Tennessee officer saves teen father on bridge
A Memphis police officer is being called a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
WATN Local Memphis
