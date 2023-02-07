Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
foxla.com
Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email
LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
theshelbyreport.com
New Year, Ongoing Challenges For Grocers Across Pine Tree State
MGFPA director: Rising costs ‘continue to make for a taxing time to be in business’. While the economy in Maine continues to be challenging, the state entered the new year with a more than $280 million budget surplus, according to Christine Cummings, executive director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association. While this is good news, inflation, rising interest rates and increased energy costs are reasons for concern.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals
Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
theshelbyreport.com
Winn-Dixie To Celebrate Mardi Gras Across Louisiana
Winn-Dixie will celebrate Mardi Gras across Louisiana with food and celebrations. The grocer also plans to participate in local parades with free swag gifts. “At Winn-Dixie, we are excited to join the Carnival revelry with our local communities again this year,” said Lynn Rushing, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. “We...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
Drivers Could Soon Pay 2.5 Cents Per Mile Under 'Road Usage Charge' Via Tracking Device Installed in Vehicles
The Washington State Transportation Commission has voted to propose a pay-by-mile system, referred to as a "Road Usage Charge," to fund road projects. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile driven on publicly-funded roads.
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
