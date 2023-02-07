ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email

LOS ANGELES - Did you get yours?. Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit. "This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.
New Year, Ongoing Challenges For Grocers Across Pine Tree State

MGFPA director: Rising costs ‘continue to make for a taxing time to be in business’. While the economy in Maine continues to be challenging, the state entered the new year with a more than $280 million budget surplus, according to Christine Cummings, executive director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association. While this is good news, inflation, rising interest rates and increased energy costs are reasons for concern.
The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals

Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior

A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Winn-Dixie To Celebrate Mardi Gras Across Louisiana

Winn-Dixie will celebrate Mardi Gras across Louisiana with food and celebrations. The grocer also plans to participate in local parades with free swag gifts. “At Winn-Dixie, we are excited to join the Carnival revelry with our local communities again this year,” said Lynn Rushing, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. “We...
Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
