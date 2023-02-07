Read full article on original website
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn’t have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
What’s new in Google Chrome 111
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Even if the competition is getting better (and sometimes faster), Google Chrome remains the most-used browser on the web for now. The company worked hard to achieve this goal, and continues churning out new releases every month or so. This is no different for Chrome 111, which has just reached its beta stage before it will go live in stable on March 1, 2023. Here’s everything that’s new and coming in Chrome 111.
Google unveils Bard AI as its response to ChatGPT for conversational search
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has made artificial intelligence a core part of its identity — at I/O 2017 six years ago, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company was transitioning to an AI-first approach, and groundbreaking technologies from DeepMind have since backed up that claim. But the competition has started to catch up, most notably with OpenAI's ChatGPT offering more conversational and thorough answers than a Knowledge Graph Card could ever hope to provide. Today, Google has taken its first major steps towards bringing Search into the new era of AI by opening up access to its conversational Bard chatbot.
WhatsApp status updates are getting a major revamp
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ephemeral updates or "stories" have become a crucial part of almost every major social networking or messaging app. WhatsApp is no different, and it rolled out the ability to share 24-hour viewable status updates in the form of text, photos, GIFs, or videos a few years ago. The Meta-owned messaging service is now further improving status updates in a big way with additions like voice status, the ability to react to a status, link previews, and more. This is the first massive update for status updates on WhatsApp since their initial rollout.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There’s been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed “AI-first” company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
How to make Android use the DNS server of your choice
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Web as we know it today is powered by a technology called the 'Domain Name System,' also known as DNS. It acts like a phone book for the internet, linking web servers with their corresponding website domain names. DNS is what takes you to Google when you type google.com into the default Chrome browser on your Android phone or tablet, so as you can imagine, DNS is a critical part of the infrastructure of the internet.
Google Meet adds caption support to video recordings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since their resurgence as prominent everyday tools following the pandemic’s onset, video conferencing utilities have improved greatly. Some of the best video calling apps have led the charge with regular feature additions, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Case in point, Google Meet has added in-meeting live translated captions to help bridge language barriers, distances, and disabilities. Now, Google is making this feature even better by including captions in meeting recordings.
Some Google Pixel 7 Pro units are shedding their volume rockers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones the company has released in recent years. The phones packed key improvements over the Pixel 6 series in almost every department to deliver a better user experience. But every Pixel has some quirks, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. In late December 2022, we reported about the Pixel 7's rear camera glass spontaneously shattering for some. Several Pixel 7 Pro owners report facing another issue with their units: the volume button falling off randomly.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
How to set up Google Analytics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Analytics 4 (GA4), previously named Universal Analytics (UA), provides flexibility in the way you track and collect data on your website or in your mobile app. It gives you insight into how your audience uses your online property and provides reporting tools to view that data. It is typically used when designing marketing strategies or for search engine optimization (SEO). You can also see which content is performing well or what is selling the best if you are running an e-commerce store.
Android 14 DP1 puts the focus back on screen-on time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power users have long used the "screen-on time" or SoT of an Android device as a benchmark to decide how good (or bad) its battery life is. That was until Android 12 arrived, when Google revamped the battery usage screen and started displaying the usage stats over the last 24 hours. Following user feedback, the company again tweaked the battery menu in Android 13's first feature drop to show the usage stats from the last charge instead of 24 hours. In Android 14 DP1, Google has further simplified the battery usage menu to put the focus back on screen time.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Android 14 might just be your carrier's worst nightmare
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.
Health Connect could be built right into Android 14
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back at I/O 2022, Google announced Health Connect as a hub to manage all your health data from various sources. It lets you manage which apps have read/write access to your health data and other metrics. The app is currently in beta and can be downloaded on any Android 9+ device from the Play Store. Despite its usefulness, Health Connect has seen limited adoption, likely because it is not a pre-installed system app. The company seemingly plans to address the issue in Android 14 by making Health Connect a part of the OS.
