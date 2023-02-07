Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Flexport offers simplified ocean logistics for Shopify merchants
Flexport, a freight forwarder that says its homegrown technology to automate supply chain processes and enhance customer experience provides an advantage over traditional rivals, on Thursday announced the launch of a tool on Shopify aimed at helping smaller companies navigate international ocean trade. The app is the first large product...
On-the-floor Training for Retail Associates Increases Efficiency, Customer Service Skills, and Competitive Edge
Training retail associates on the sales floor is critical to their success. With new products, services, and technology being introduced into stores every day, it’s important for associates to stay up-to-date on their training so that they can provide customers with an exceptional shopping experience. But what’s the best way to do this? David Harouche, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Multimedia Plus, explains why providing in-between customer training is essential for a successful retail operation.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Four undergraduate degrees to help with job security
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Finding the perfect job for the future in a world where the job market is fast-changing, can be worrisome and daunting, but preparing does not hurt. Students and the workforce should adapt to align with future job demands and get job security. If you are pursuing an undergraduate degree, you should […]
Up Close: In Conversation with XY Retail Founder Susan Jeffers
Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Susan Jeffers, CEO and founder of unified commerce platform XY Retail, discusses the impact of customer centricity and how her company is helping retailers plan precise promotions. Name: Susan Jeffers Title: CEO and founder Company: XY Retail Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? It is difficult to say which industry has the “best” alignment of its supply chain, as different industries have different goals, priorities and challenges. As...
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution
The company also unveils seed investors, SBOM360, and distribution partnerships, validating approach to detecting software supply chain attacks. SARATOGA, Calif., February 7, 2023/BusinessWire/ – Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.
Food Manufacturers’ Global Price Hikes Set to Slam Small Business Grocers
Smaller grocers are again caught between consumers and prices as major brands pass on their commodities costs. Shoppers globally are expected to pay even more for branded food items in the coming year as packaged goods production expenses remain high, Reuters reported Wednesday (Feb. 8). Manufacturers, in turn, are projected to increase item prices until or unless commodities costs lower to the point that these companies’ margins ease.
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: AWS product head joins Faculty; Bezos Earth Fund hires BlackRock leader; and more
— Jacob Sullivan is now chief product officer at Faculty, a London-based company that builds artificial intelligence systems. Sullivan was previously head of product for the AI DevOps group at Amazon Web Services, where he led teams helping customers build and manage cloud-based applications. He was also a co-founder of Seattle horse surveillance startup Magic AI, which relied on computer vision and machine learning to keep an eye on horses in their stalls; the startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding but later shut down.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banks Accelerate Move to Cloud with Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must “adapt quickly to keep pace.”. To address these challenges, Oracle launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available “provide banks with highly scalable corporate...
thefastmode.com
Airtel Partners with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises
Bharti Airtel and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency
GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
Comments / 0