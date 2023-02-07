Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
KBTX.com
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after two vehicles crashed between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 was closed while Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the crash. DPS says around...
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
KBTX.com
Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
KBTX.com
College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated. Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
Missing 12-year-old San Jacinto County girl found safe, sheriff's office says
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl out of San Jacinto County was found safe hours after she was reported missing Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old, was last seen walking down her driveway in the Coldspring area. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
Groesbeck children recovering after power line electrocution
Seven-year-old Anniston Kate “Nannie” and her brother Conner Longer, 10, are recovering after being electrocuted by a fallen power line in Groesbeck on Feb. 1. “Anniston saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened. The ice and bad weather had caused a tree limb to down a power line. Nannie grabbed the live power line, not realizing what it was,” according to a GoFundMe posted by the family. “When she screamed, her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran and grabbed her hand. He was electrocuted too, and the burst of electricity knocked him backward, but he never let go of...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
kwhi.com
STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY
Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
College Station police ID 22-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting
The College Station Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting that left 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins dead. According to College Station PD, next of kin has been notified.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
KBTX.com
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Wednesday morning when College Station police served a search warrant at a residence on Spring Loop, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said. Police say 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed after he fired shots at College Station officers. The warrant was one...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
