Seven-year-old Anniston Kate “Nannie” and her brother Conner Longer, 10, are recovering after being electrocuted by a fallen power line in Groesbeck on Feb. 1. “Anniston saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened. The ice and bad weather had caused a tree limb to down a power line. Nannie grabbed the live power line, not realizing what it was,” according to a GoFundMe posted by the family. “When she screamed, her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran and grabbed her hand. He was electrocuted too, and the burst of electricity knocked him backward, but he never let go of...

GROESBECK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO