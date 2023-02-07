ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Related
fox44news.com

Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash

Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after two vehicles crashed between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 was closed while Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the crash. DPS says around...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck children recovering after power line electrocution

Seven-year-old Anniston Kate “Nannie” and her brother Conner Longer, 10, are recovering after being electrocuted by a fallen power line in Groesbeck on Feb. 1. “Anniston saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened. The ice and bad weather had caused a tree limb to down a power line. Nannie grabbed the live power line, not realizing what it was,” according to a GoFundMe posted by the family. “When she screamed, her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran and grabbed her hand. He was electrocuted too, and the burst of electricity knocked him backward, but he never let go of...
GROESBECK, TX
kwhi.com

STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY

Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

