University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains
The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Headed to New Program
Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is headed to a new program. He will be playing for Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Penn. The N.J. native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 5 nationally, No, 1 in defensive ends, and No. 1 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Alabama Tame the Wildcats in their Own Backyard
It's not just the Alabama men's basketball team that is rolling in hoops. The Alabama women's basketball team picked up their 18th win of the season, by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65. The first quarter was a tightly contested battle with the two teams feeling each other out. Brittany Davis...
Alabama Run Rules Georgia Southern to Secure Second Win of Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 13-1. Alabama got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Bailey Dowling in the first inning. The Tide extended its lead in the second inning, scoring three runs with a two runs batted in single from Ashley Prange and a run batted in single from Ally Shipman.
Former Boston College Offensive Coordinator Expected to Join Alabama Staff
Former Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty is expected to join the Alabama staff as an analyst, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The Penn., native has gone back-and-forth between the NFL and college football. He has worked on the offensive side of the ball...
History Predicts a National Title Appearance for Tide Hoops
Alabama basketball is on a historic, dominant run against SEC competition, displaying a perfect 11-0 conference record. Since the 1980-1981 season, no team undefeated through their first 11 conference games has beat their opponents by more than Alabama. Kentucky (1995-1996) and Duke (1998-1999) are the only teams that compare to Alabama's start to conference play.
2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)
Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
LOOK: Every Moment from Alabama Softball’s Season Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team went 1-1 in its season opening doubleheader on Friday. Lehigh pulled the 7-4 upset in Game 1 and Alabama beat Georgia Southern last night 8-2 in Game 2. Below is every moment from those games.
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Lehigh
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team kicks off its season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Lehigh. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CT. Keep it locked with Tide 100.9 for live updates from the game all day long. Latest updates will be below.⬇️. B7 || Bailey Dowling grounded...
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Former Bama OC Shares His Super Bowl Plans
Brian Daboll's time in Tuscaloosa was brief, but it netted the fanbase another trophy that matters in the case. Now, just a few years later, he's the NFL Coach of the Year. Daboll led the New York Giants to their first playoff win since the 2011 Super Bowl season under Tom Coughlin and helped Saquon Barkley revive his career and Daniel Jones look like a legitimate NFL quarterback.
Former Bama Assistant wins NFL Coach of the Year
Things have been bleak for fans of the blue team in the Meadowlands ever since the departure of future NFL Hall of Fame coach Tom Coughlin in 2015. The New York Giants have gone a combined 42-71-1 under five head coaches in the time that has passed. Finally, they have a winner at the helm again.
How Devonta Smith Was Almost A New York Giant
As many former Alabama coaching staffers made the move to the NFL, landing various coaching jobs with the New York Giants, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was told the fit was a "no-brainer" during the 2021 NFL Draft. "I knew it was going to be New York," said Smith...
Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo
One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
