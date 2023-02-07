ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains

The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Headed to New Program

Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is headed to a new program. He will be playing for Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Penn. The N.J. native is a former five-star recruit from the class of 2019, who ranked No. 5 nationally, No, 1 in defensive ends, and No. 1 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Tame the Wildcats in their Own Backyard

It's not just the Alabama men's basketball team that is rolling in hoops. The Alabama women's basketball team picked up their 18th win of the season, by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65. The first quarter was a tightly contested battle with the two teams feeling each other out. Brittany Davis...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

History Predicts a National Title Appearance for Tide Hoops

Alabama basketball is on a historic, dominant run against SEC competition, displaying a perfect 11-0 conference record. Since the 1980-1981 season, no team undefeated through their first 11 conference games has beat their opponents by more than Alabama. Kentucky (1995-1996) and Duke (1998-1999) are the only teams that compare to Alabama's start to conference play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)

Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum

The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Lehigh

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team kicks off its season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Lehigh. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CT. Keep it locked with Tide 100.9 for live updates from the game all day long. Latest updates will be below.⬇️. B7 || Bailey Dowling grounded...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama OC Shares His Super Bowl Plans

Brian Daboll's time in Tuscaloosa was brief, but it netted the fanbase another trophy that matters in the case. Now, just a few years later, he's the NFL Coach of the Year. Daboll led the New York Giants to their first playoff win since the 2011 Super Bowl season under Tom Coughlin and helped Saquon Barkley revive his career and Daniel Jones look like a legitimate NFL quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Assistant wins NFL Coach of the Year

Things have been bleak for fans of the blue team in the Meadowlands ever since the departure of future NFL Hall of Fame coach Tom Coughlin in 2015. The New York Giants have gone a combined 42-71-1 under five head coaches in the time that has passed. Finally, they have a winner at the helm again.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

How Devonta Smith Was Almost A New York Giant

As many former Alabama coaching staffers made the move to the NFL, landing various coaching jobs with the New York Giants, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was told the fit was a "no-brainer" during the 2021 NFL Draft. "I knew it was going to be New York," said Smith...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo

One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Snags Some New Wheels

Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy