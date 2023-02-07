ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
Three Players Suns Could Target in Buyout Market

After the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for Kevin Durant, two roster spots opened up. With Durant, the Suns should be the title favorites in the West but need to ensure they sign two players that fit with the pieces that are currently on the roster.
Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?

At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
D'Angelo Russell's Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA

Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell . The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
Sixers buyout tracker: Latest buzz, reports, and updates

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, with the Philadelphia 76ers‘ lone move coming in the form of a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets. While the Sixers appear to have made an upgrade on the wing, the team could stand another upgrade or two, with one position certainly coming to mind. Philadelphia will have the opportunity to do just that, thanks to what is known as the NBA’s buyout market.
