Missing GJ resident found
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) —
UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe.
Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident.
S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared shirt, khaki pants and possibly a black jacket. Tevis is 5’11” and weighs around 210 lbs. If seen, do not approach, please call 911.
Western Slope Now will update this story when new information becomes available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 1