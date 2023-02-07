Missing GJ resident found

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) —

UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe.

Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident.

S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared shirt, khaki pants and possibly a black jacket. Tevis is 5’11” and weighs around 210 lbs. If seen, do not approach, please call 911.

S. Tevis was last seen wearing a pink collared shirt, khaki pants and possibly a black jacket heading south from the Loma gas station

Western Slope Now will update this story when new information becomes available.

