Metal Construction Association Releases 2022 Annual Report
The Metal Construction Association (MCA) has released its 2022 Annual Report. The report is now available on the MCA website and can be viewed here. The report details MCA’s efforts and achievements throughout the year. The rise of metal in the construction industry is in part due to MCA’s advocacy, technical resources and marketing efforts.
Legrand Partners with Microban
Legrand, a worldwide specialist in electrical wiring devices, showcased new technologies for a safer, cleaner home at the 2023 International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas last week. For this year’s show, Legrand and Microban, a global provider of antimicrobial and odor control solutions, are excited to announce an extensive partnership which will begin with the addition of antimicrobial protection to Legrand’s adorne Collection of designer switches and outlets.
Commercial Tankless Technology Simplifies Installation, Boosts Performance
Rinnai America Corporation has announced two new and innovative products slated to launch later this year for the commercial industry. The Demand Duo R-Series 2.0 and RCB-Series Commercial Boiler. Not only do both product designs deliver reliable and energy-saving performance for the PROs, but they also help benefit their customers with a lower total cost of ownership.
FGIA Launches Safety Library
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) announces the launch of a new online home for fenestration safety resources created by, and for, FGIA members. The Safety Library is assembled by the FGIA Fenestration Safety Committee, which was formed in 2020 to provide members with safety information and education related to the fenestration industry. The committee has sponsored numerous safety presentations and hands-on sessions at FGIA conferences with topics varying from active shooter training to OSHA programs. Safety presentations from the Glass Safety Awareness Council of IGMA, which unified with AAMA in 2020 to form FGIA, are also provided on this page. FGIA member login is required.
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes 3M as New Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to welcome 3M as the council’s newest member. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “3M demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through...
RHEINZINK Offers On-demand Educational Content
RHEINZINK America Inc. supports metal fabricators, installers, roofers, architects and other building team professionals with a choice of on-demand, online educational content. RHEINZINK-Interactive offers the largest free, digital training library for tradespeople working with architectural zinc. Whether in the shop or in the field, more than 50 videos for English...
A. O. Smith Plans Expansion of Tennessee Lochinvar Campus, Adding Product Development Center
A. O. Smith Corporation has announced plans for a new Product Development Center at its Lebanon, Tenn., location. In the next six months, construction will begin at the existing Lochinvar campus to include a state-of-the-art engineering facility where next-gen water heating and boiler technologies will be developed. The company will also be expanding the Lebanon manufacturing facility to support future production lines, including space for new decarbonization products.
Metal Roofing Alliance Seeks Outstanding Residential Metal Roofing Projects
When it comes to setting the bar sky high for quality, creativity and a job well done, the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) is on the hunt for this year’s most outstanding metal roofing projects as the organization kicks off its 2023 Best Residential Metal Roofing Project quarterly competition. Open...
Applegate Greenfiber Rebrands as Greenfiber Creators of SANCTUARY
A manufacturer and marketer of cellulose insulation in North America, Applegate • Greenfiber, is going to market as Greenfiber Creators of SANCTUARY, reflecting its commitment to providing a more comfortable, quieter and greener future. The new branding is a key step in the integration of the two companies and...
BACnet Institute Celebrates Sixth Anniversary
The BACnet Institute (TBI), the online learning environment offering on-demand courses, multimedia resources and a community forum, is celebrating its sixth anniversary, having launched during the AHR Expo 2017. Currently there are over 6,000 registered users from 80 countries worldwide. The platform is a free central, comprehensive source that offers globally relevant information and education related to BACnet building automation system (BAS) implementation.
Saniflo Donates Money to Defray Virginia Technical Institute Student’s Tuition
Saniflo SFA, a provider of above-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, recently awarded a Virginia Technical Institute (VTI) student with a donation to go towards his tuition. Thomas Sullivan, a second-year VTI student, received part of Saniflo’s recent donation of $3,000 to defray his tuition fees at the...
Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last
Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Duro-Last, a U.S. leader in commercial roofing systems, with pro forma net sales of USD 540 million. Duro-Last has a track record of double-digit growth in North America’s highly profitable USD >40 billion roofing market, driven by premium brands, proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions. Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing offer, with expected synergies of USD 60 million per year.
