The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) announces the launch of a new online home for fenestration safety resources created by, and for, FGIA members. The Safety Library is assembled by the FGIA Fenestration Safety Committee, which was formed in 2020 to provide members with safety information and education related to the fenestration industry. The committee has sponsored numerous safety presentations and hands-on sessions at FGIA conferences with topics varying from active shooter training to OSHA programs. Safety presentations from the Glass Safety Awareness Council of IGMA, which unified with AAMA in 2020 to form FGIA, are also provided on this page. FGIA member login is required.

1 DAY AGO