radiokenai.com
Soldotna Rezones Land For Commercial Use
The City of Soldotna received a request from Lisa Schmitter to rezone a portion of Tract A, New Morning Subdivision, KN 0740055, Section 33, T5N R10W from the Rural Residential District to the Commercial District. This request was addressed by the Soldotna City Council in their February 8, 2023 Council...
kdll.org
Borough mayor gets $31 thousand raise
After more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted on Feb. 7 to give a $31-thousand raise to the borough mayor, bringing that salary up to $130 thousand. The Kenai Peninsula doesn’t currently have a permanent...
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
kdll.org
‘This is our Super Bowl’: Soldotna florist gears up for Valentine’s Day
A person’s nose can build up a certain immunity to flowers over time. Tundra Rose flower shop in Soldotna is lush with the smell of roses and ranunculus. But shop owner Dacia Cunningham is too used to the smell to notice — and frankly, too busy. Valentine’s Day...
