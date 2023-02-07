ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

radiokenai.com

Soldotna Rezones Land For Commercial Use

The City of Soldotna received a request from Lisa Schmitter to rezone a portion of Tract A, New Morning Subdivision, KN 0740055, Section 33, T5N R10W from the Rural Residential District to the Commercial District. This request was addressed by the Soldotna City Council in their February 8, 2023 Council...
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Borough mayor gets $31 thousand raise

After more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted on Feb. 7 to give a $31-thousand raise to the borough mayor, bringing that salary up to $130 thousand. The Kenai Peninsula doesn’t currently have a permanent...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskapublic.org

Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting

As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
KENAI, AK
kdll.org

KENAI, AK

