Brooklyn, NY

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very entertaining trade deadline, making some moves that should lead them to compete for higher spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Purple and Gold seemed to be done after they failed to land Kyrie Irving, but their front office got to work and landed a couple of interesting pieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
D'Angelo Russell's Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA

Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell . The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation

One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton had a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. Payton underwent core surgery over the summer and missed the first 35 games of the season before returning in early January.
PORTLAND, OR
D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers exactly what they need

The Lakers desperately needed shooting at the trade deadline, and they went out and got it by acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell, who's back with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015, could...
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Officially Acquire Davon Reed & Three Second-Round Picks From Nuggets For Thomas Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired wing Davon Reed and three second-round picks from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for center Thomas Bryant. Reed is a former second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2017 but has spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets where he has been a fringe rotation player. He is a potential 3-and-D option but is most known for his shooting ability and is a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?

At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
WASHINGTON, DC

