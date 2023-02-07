Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' son Bryce unhappy over Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a dream come true for most NBA players. After all, who doesn't love being a star for one of the biggest franchises in the league? But wearing the iconic Purple and Gold jersey comes with its own set of cons as well. The...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was in a great mood during the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Even though his team was coming off a loss and fell to another loss, James was able to revel in his historic achievements. The Lakers celebrated James for becoming the league's all-time leading...
Yardbarker
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker
The Failed Three-Team Trade With Ben Simmons Would Have Sent Donovan Mitchell To The Jazz and Bam Adebayo To The Brooklyn Nets
Over the past season and a half, we've seen many big trades across the association. Just over the past 24 hours, we've seen two teams elevate their title chances by sacrificing their future assets in a win-now move. But now that the trade deadline is over, it'll be interesting to...
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Were Involved In Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
With Kevin Durant back on the West coast, the NBA hierarchy has been shaken up in a major way this season. Even before KD's arrival, the Suns were one of the most dangerous teams in basketball, and now, with him on the roster, they stand as one of the favorites to win the title.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very entertaining trade deadline, making some moves that should lead them to compete for higher spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Purple and Gold seemed to be done after they failed to land Kyrie Irving, but their front office got to work and landed a couple of interesting pieces.
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell's Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA
Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell . The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation
One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton had a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. Payton underwent core surgery over the summer and missed the first 35 games of the season before returning in early January.
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers exactly what they need
The Lakers desperately needed shooting at the trade deadline, and they went out and got it by acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell, who's back with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015, could...
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Lakers Officially Acquire Davon Reed & Three Second-Round Picks From Nuggets For Thomas Bryant
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired wing Davon Reed and three second-round picks from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for center Thomas Bryant. Reed is a former second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2017 but has spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets where he has been a fringe rotation player. He is a potential 3-and-D option but is most known for his shooting ability and is a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce share how then-Nets HC Jason Kidd destroyed them with intense workout: 'Get on the line!'
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a terrific duo on the court, making the Boston Celtics a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference during their best years. They made it to the two NBA Finals but only won one, recording an incredible first season as the Celtics' Big Three. After they...
Yardbarker
Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?
At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
