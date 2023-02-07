One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton had a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months. Payton underwent core surgery over the summer and missed the first 35 games of the season before returning in early January.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO