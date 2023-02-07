Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Marilyn Foster: Enjoy the highlands and lowlands of Scotland
If you are a fan of the Starz streaming hit series “Outlander,” a trip to Scotland should be a must on your travel bucket list. Even if, like me, you haven’t watched this popular series, a visit to Scotland should still very much be on the top of your bucket list for so many reasons.
What happened during Scotland’s rent freeze? Landlords fought back | Francisco Garcia
For solutions to the housing crisis to work, the need to be permanent, says journalist Francisco Garcia
How to hike Scotland’s Hebridean Way
The Hebridean Way is a long-distance trail developed for cycling and walking, connecting the string of islands making up the Outer Hebrides. The 156-mile walking route traverses landscapes teeming with wildlife, beautiful beaches with clear turquoise waters and historic landmarks of the forgotten past. All of this, coupled with the island’s unique Gaelic culture, makes it one of the finest long-distance hiking routes in Scotland.The RouteThe route passes through 10 of the 15 inhabited islands of the Outer Hebrides, which are connected by two ferry crossings and six causeways.Officially, the route is sliced into 12 sections of varying milage, walking...
BBC
New delay in transfer of welfare benefits role to Scotland
The UK government could be delivering disability living allowance and some other devolved benefits in Scotland for another three years until 2026. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has written to the Scottish government to extend transitional arrangements. New devolved powers in 2016 gave the Scottish Parliament responsibility for £2.8bn...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
What technology is the private rescue firm using to search for missing Nicola Bulley?
Private firm Specialist Group International (SGI) began aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire on Monday.
Scotland alcohol advertising ban could ‘cost jobs’ in whisky industry, warns MP
Stricter alcohol advertising rules planned in Scotland are “draconian” and could have an impact on the whisky industry, a senior Scottish Tory has warned.Conservative former Scotland secretary David Mundell claimed that restrictions the Scottish Government is currently consulting on could “cost jobs in Scotland”.The Scottish Government has launched a consultation which considers banning alcohol sponsorship for both sports and live events.The consultation, which runs until March 9, could also see distillery and brewery shops barred from selling branded merchandise to visitors, as well as drinks branding being removed from pub umbrellas and glassware.Not only will that cost jobs in Scotland,...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
A mom took her dog for a walk in northern England last week. Her partner says she 'vanished into thin air'
On a cold January morning, a mother-of-two dropped her young daughters off at school before taking her springer spaniel for their usual walk by the river.
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
Kate hugs former teacher during Cornwall museum visit
The Duchess of Cornwall had a surprise encounter with her former prep school teacher during a visit to the county. She and the Duke of Cornwall were on their first official joint visit to the county since taking on their new roles. Jim Embury, now a volunteer at the National...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules
The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
MSPs told lifeline Corran Ferry at breaking point
A lifeline Highland ferry service is at breaking point, Holyrood's transport committee has been told. MSPs heard the Corran Ferry's two aging vessels need to be replaced within the next three to four years. The boats - one 23 years old and the other 47 - are also too small...
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
