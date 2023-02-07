The Hebridean Way is a long-distance trail developed for cycling and walking, connecting the string of islands making up the Outer Hebrides. The 156-mile walking route traverses landscapes teeming with wildlife, beautiful beaches with clear turquoise waters and historic landmarks of the forgotten past. All of this, coupled with the island’s unique Gaelic culture, makes it one of the finest long-distance hiking routes in Scotland.The RouteThe route passes through 10 of the 15 inhabited islands of the Outer Hebrides, which are connected by two ferry crossings and six causeways.Officially, the route is sliced into 12 sections of varying milage, walking...

