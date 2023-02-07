ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Active shooter training

Black owned plumbing business still apart of Ardmore community 75 years later. February is black history month. And we don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction. The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill. The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the lives of students. ‘The Fox’, a nickname she received years ago for always getting things done. Johnson said once a student walks into her classroom;...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
DURANT, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy