KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
KXII.com
Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
KXII.com
Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
KXII.com
Black owned plumbing business still a part of Ardmore community 75 years later
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - February is black history month. We don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes. People like Stanley Agers, who in 1949 founded Agers Plumbing in Ardmore 75 years ago, a business his grandson runs today. Earlier this week, New 12′s...
KXII.com
Black owned plumbing business still apart of Ardmore community 75 years later. February is black history month. And we don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes.
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KXII.com
Ardmore Chamber of Commerce heard ideas on ways to help underserved communities
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The city of Ardmore had the first Chamber of Commerce luncheon of the year February 9, at the Ardmore Convention Center. At the luncheon Chamber Members focused on specific places in southern Oklahoma in need of improvement. The members gathered to listen in on the ideas from...
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44,...
KXII.com
Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
KXII.com
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction. The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill. The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
KXII.com
Ardmore honors a teacher for 50 years of teaching
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson is one of Ardmore’s most adored educators for the impact she has on the lives of students. ‘The Fox’, a nickname she received years ago for always getting things done. Johnson said once a student walks into her classroom;...
KXII.com
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
KXII.com
Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
One person is behind bars in Hughes County after causing a three-car accident on Saturday.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
