Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
click orlando
Winter Park-based Jimmy Hula’s set to open 10th restaurant in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Winter Park-based chain Jimmy Hula’s is getting read to open its 10th restaurant, this time setting up shop in a historic building in New Smyrna Beach. The new location is opening up inside the former “Bob’s Automotive” building on the corner of Canal...
click orlando
‘Lincoln Park was here:’ Lake County group helps preserve history of school set to close
CLERMONT, Fla. – One Lake County advocacy group is helping to get results and preserve history after an elementary school is set to close but will be taking on a new life as an education center. “We’re hoping for people to know Lincoln Park was here and we’re going...
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
click orlando
Pilot Bessie Coleman set to be honored with display at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to honor pilot Bessie Coleman with a display in celebration of Black History Month, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA officials stated that Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American to...
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
click orlando
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival sets up for 64th annual show
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The 64th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is set for an outstanding three-day art show in mid-March, with work on display from fine artists and first-grade students alike. From March 17-19, a quarter-million people or more are expected to visit the festival — featuring...
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
click orlando
Central Florida families rely on food drives as they feel effects of inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, along with charity organization Serenity’s Grace, are getting results for families who are struggling to put food on the table. On Thursday, dozens lined up for hours in the hope of getting free groceries. “A lot of...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
click orlando
End of Disney’s ‘corporate kingdom?’ 2 Disney-controlled governments remain in power
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. The...
click orlando
Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
click orlando
TIMELINE: Strong storms, wind move into Central Florida before blast of cold air
ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong storm will develop in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. As the storm moves into the Southeast U.S. Saturday afternoon, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Florida. The main threat will be damaging wind, but a brief...
click orlando
Ain’t it fun: Paramore to play Orlando’s Amway Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your band tees, eyeliner and your pop punk vibes because Paramore is taking the business of misery to Orlando. The rock group is bringing their ‘Paramore in North America’ tour this summer to the Amway Center. The trio will perform on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
click orlando
Brevard consultant failed to report political contributions, gambled with PAC funds, state reports say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County political consultant is facing a long list of election law violations over electioneering and a defunct PAC he used during the 2020 election cycle, according to a report from News 6′s partner Florida Today. But while the 12 cases against Robert...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies seek help identifying murder victim found in 1993
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help identifying a murder victim who may have connections to South Carolina from a 1993 cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, two young boys had discovered the victim’s remains in January 1993 when going to retrieve a basketball after it rolled into the woods. The skeletal remains were found along Sea Ship Place in Palm Coast.
click orlando
🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
click orlando
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
click orlando
Orlando Pride announces 2023 season schedule
ORLANDO, Fla. – Save the dates because you won’t want to pass on this. Orlando Pride announced its 2023 National Women’s Soccer League schedule on Wednesday. It includes both the 22-game regular season slate, as well as the six games for the fourth edition of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.
Comments / 0