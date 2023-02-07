ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

click orlando

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival sets up for 64th annual show

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The 64th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is set for an outstanding three-day art show in mid-March, with work on display from fine artists and first-grade students alike. From March 17-19, a quarter-million people or more are expected to visit the festival — featuring...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Ain’t it fun: Paramore to play Orlando’s Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grab your band tees, eyeliner and your pop punk vibes because Paramore is taking the business of misery to Orlando. The rock group is bringing their ‘Paramore in North America’ tour this summer to the Amway Center. The trio will perform on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flagler County deputies seek help identifying murder victim found in 1993

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help identifying a murder victim who may have connections to South Carolina from a 1993 cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, two young boys had discovered the victim’s remains in January 1993 when going to retrieve a basketball after it rolled into the woods. The skeletal remains were found along Sea Ship Place in Palm Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Orlando Pride announces 2023 season schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. – Save the dates because you won’t want to pass on this. Orlando Pride announced its 2023 National Women’s Soccer League schedule on Wednesday. It includes both the 22-game regular season slate, as well as the six games for the fourth edition of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.
ORLANDO, FL

