Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
2traveldads.com
Hilo Travel Guide: Things to Do and Where to Eat on the Big Island of Hawaii
Welcome to Hilo, Hawaii! This Hilo Travel Guide is the go-to resource for the best things to do in Hilo, Hawaii from waterfalls to where to shop and support locally. We’ve got where to eat in Hilo, tour recommendations and what to add to your Hilo itinerary. From the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Dorren Kodani owned and operated Hilo Keiki Cares. “Where else can you find a job that gives you unconditional love,” quipped Kodani, 69. “They would tell me Aunty I love you,” she said. “Gosh, that touched my heart.”. But...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
KITV.com
Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022. Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
bigislandgazette.com
HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
KITV.com
Part of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay declared traffic emergency zone
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The area of last weekend's rockfall along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone -- and the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the highway. The Department of Transportation issued the declaration Thursday, allowing the state to...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
bigislandnow.com
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men died and one was injured in a single-car crash early Sunday. Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee carrying three men was traveling northbound on Queen...
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
Comments / 1