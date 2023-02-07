ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022. Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
KURTISTOWN, HI
KITV.com

Part of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay declared traffic emergency zone

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The area of last weekend's rockfall along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone -- and the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the highway. The Department of Transportation issued the declaration Thursday, allowing the state to...
HALEIWA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting

The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI

