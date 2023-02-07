Read full article on original website
KITV.com
TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree
HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong winds knock down 5 utility poles, sending live wires raining down onto cars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful winds knocked down five utility poles in Kalihi on Thursday, damaging several cars. The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. on Kokea Street between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard. Drivers were shaken up, but thankfully no one was injured. It looked like a scene from a disaster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning extended for Oahu, Hawaii Island as powerful winds batter state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday.
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid rockfall prevention efforts, state reopens North Shore highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is back open near Waimea Bay, HPD said Wednesday morning. The road was completely closed from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday so crews could re-install a barrier to prevent potential rockfalls from ending up on the roadway. Crews also spent the day surveying the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
Damage from Oahu’s windy weather
Winds gusts are so strong in Kalihi, poles are snapping off their bases and those nearby are hearing the impact.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you take a walk through Chinatown and look down, you’ll see sidewalks that have been pushed up by tree roots. There are cracks everywhere. There are even areas where trees once were that are now large patches of dirt. You can even find a traffic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kamaile Academy temporarily closed due to water main break
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamaile Academy in Waianae is temporarily closed due to a water main break, the charter school’s principal said Friday. It is unclear what caused the break. The school hasn’t said if they’ll be able to reopen by Monday. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Experts discuss possible causes of boulders crashing down on Oahu
In the last two weeks, boulders have come crashing down from Oahu hillsides with two of them blasting their way into residents' homes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BWS has issued a water conservation request for Nanakuli and Waianae. BWS officials said power outages caused by powerful winds are affecting the pumping station, resulting in low to no water pressure in these areas. The department said their pumps are powered by electricity, so when reservoirs...
KITV.com
Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
How to stay safe during power outages, strong winds: HECO
With power outages across Oahu and Maui, you should know how to protect yourself and what to do in case your power goes out too.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
