Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Related
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston. Families impacted by DWI crashes are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving. Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk...
fox26houston.com
City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers
HOUSTON - Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped. Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided...
Fascinating facts you might not know about Houston’s Market Square Park
The beautiful park is the heartbeat of downtown's Historic District.
'An open race:' Houston City Council's Robert Gallegos to run for mayor
If elected, Gallegos would be the Bayou City's first Latino mayor.
Grand Parkway reopens following crash near Cypresswood, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — The Grand Parkway reopened heading west following a crash near Cypresswood. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. The scene was cleared just after 11:15 a.m. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across...
KHOU
City crews trying to restore water in west Houston
The outage is happening around Antoine Drive at West Tidwell Road. We're told water is out in the area and that crews are trying to get it restored.
Click2Houston.com
Report reveals preliminary cause of city water plant power outage
HOUSTON – Officials with the City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office released documents showing a preliminary cause to last November’s power outage at the East Houston Water Purification Plant. The outage prompted a boil water notice for 2.2 million people in the Houston area. The city had...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Area’s Third Gun Buyback set for Feb. 18
Micah Gabay, 15, appeared nervous when she followed Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at a news conference on Monday announcing a gun buyback event scheduled for Feb. 18 at Deussen Park. The Worthing Early College High School sophomore – adding a different...
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
In Galveston, revelers continue local Mardi Gras traditions
Why you should skip Louisiana and stay in Texas this year.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces major expansion of jail competency to cut backlog
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce jail population. The program was approved by Harris County Commissioners Court last week. According to a news release, the program will also double the number of...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
Families of Harris County Jail victims push Texas agency for answers
Families and loved ones pressed Texas' jail standards agency during a Wednesday meeting in Austin.
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
Houston, Harris County want to buy your guns, no questions asked
The latest gun buyback event is part of a suite of initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0