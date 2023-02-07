ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Grand Parkway reopens following crash near Cypresswood, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — The Grand Parkway reopened heading west following a crash near Cypresswood. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. The scene was cleared just after 11:15 a.m. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Report reveals preliminary cause of city water plant power outage

HOUSTON – Officials with the City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office released documents showing a preliminary cause to last November’s power outage at the East Houston Water Purification Plant. The outage prompted a boil water notice for 2.2 million people in the Houston area. The city had...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Area’s Third Gun Buyback set for Feb. 18

Micah Gabay, 15, appeared nervous when she followed Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at a news conference on Monday announcing a gun buyback event scheduled for Feb. 18 at Deussen Park. The Worthing Early College High School sophomore – adding a different...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
