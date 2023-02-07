ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard reacts to Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns just shocked the NBA world, agreeing on a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant. The move caught everyone by surprise, including Kawhi Leonard, who was just set to begin his postgame press conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker

Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral

A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat

But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy