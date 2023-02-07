Read full article on original website
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Yardbarker
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was in a great mood during the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Even though his team was coming off a loss and fell to another loss, James was able to revel in his historic achievements. The Lakers celebrated James for becoming the league's all-time leading...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reacts to Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns just shocked the NBA world, agreeing on a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant. The move caught everyone by surprise, including Kawhi Leonard, who was just set to begin his postgame press conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker
Video of Anthony Davis during LeBron James' record moment goes viral
A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.
Yardbarker
Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update
The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce share how then-Nets HC Jason Kidd destroyed them with intense workout: 'Get on the line!'
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a terrific duo on the court, making the Boston Celtics a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference during their best years. They made it to the two NBA Finals but only won one, recording an incredible first season as the Celtics' Big Three. After they...
Markieff Morris comments on twin brother's past run-ins with Luka Doncic
Following the blockbuster trade made over the weekend, speculation has begun over Kyrie Irving's fit with the Dallas Mavericks, given his abrupt exit from the Brooklyn Nets. However, others wonder how Markieff Morris, who was also included in the deal, might co-exist with star Luka Doncic. While there isn't any...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat
But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II
Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Nets Guard Cam Thomas Gets Slapped With $40,000 For 'No Homo' Comment
The Kyrie Irving saga is finally over for the Brooklyn Nets, but that doesn't mean they have run out of controversial point guards. After Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls, Kyrie's newest replacement, Cam Thomas, took a page from his predecessor by speaking a homophobic slur during the post-game media interview.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Comments / 0