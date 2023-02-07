‘Just didn’t work out’: Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on relationship with Kevin Durant after Nets-Mavs trade

Read full article on original website
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
The Phoenix Suns' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Unbeatable
The Phoenix Suns have destroyed all balance in the Western Conference and their potential starting lineup looks dangerous.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
LeBron James' Son Bryce Is Unhappy With The Lakers After Russell Westbrook Got Traded To The Utah Jazz
Bryce James' recent Instagram story proves that he is super unhappy after Russell Westbrook got traded to the Jazz.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
Russell Westbrook didn't want to get subbed off for LeBron James.
Mikal Bridges Instantly Reacts To Being Traded For Kevin Durant
Mikal Bridges has reacted to him being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets to let the Suns acquire Kevin Durant.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Kyrie Irving Writes Message on Shoes for Dallas Debut
Kyrie Irving wrote a message on his Nike shoes before Dallas Mavericks debut.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather
Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After He Welcomed D'Angelo Russell And Then Got Traded By The Lakers
NBA fans were quick to flame Patrick Beverley after he welcomed D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers only to be traded before the deadline.
