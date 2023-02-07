Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship
Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Wants To Main Event WrestleMania Against Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton didn't always want to be a wrestler, but now she has a major goal of headlining WrestleMania. The 23-year-old recently appeared on "Real Radio Monsters" and discussed how she wasn't that big of a wrestling fan growing up, although her father and brother regularly watched. However, when she did get into wrestling, there was one talent who caught her attention.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had high praise for The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE Royal Rumble 2023, with Sami Zayn finally turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Matt Hardy said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com),...
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone's NJPW Contract
Mercedes Moné isn't in it for the money, according to a new report about the star's deal with NJPW. Recently, rumors spread online that Moné had been making at least $100,000 per appearance because of a comparison Dave Meltzer had made earlier this year about how much he believed Chris Jericho had made per appearance in NJPW. However, in the latest edition of Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he clarified that "the story that was going around that Mercedes Moné was making more than Chris Jericho made here is incorrect."
wrestlinginc.com
Jacy Jayne's Kick Has Left Gigi Dolin With A Massive Face Bruise
Toxic Attraction is officially no more. At the end of the February 7 episode of "WWE NXT," Bayley hosted a "Ding Dong, Hello" segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin following their triple threat "NXT" Women's Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. Seeing as though they still weren't on the same page coming out of the event, Bayley sought to get them back to being the successful tag team they once were. It appeared that Jayne and Dolin had patched things over, but Jayne had other ideas.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Passed On Drafting Top WWE Star In 2019
In 2019, WWE had a draft where stars such as Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks switch from "Raw" to "SmackDown," and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens move from "SmackDown" to "Raw." Paul Heyman was in charge of the "Raw" talent, while Eric Bischoff was in charge of the "SmackDown" brand — as they were the executive producers heading into this draft. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed which top talent Heyman passed up on that he's now working very closely alongside in WWE's most prominent storyline involving The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
