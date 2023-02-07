Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Artist and ‘Spring Breakers’ Director Harmony Korine Joins Hauser & Wirth
Filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine has joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. The move will see Korine leave Gagosian, a behemoth gallery that frequently acts as a competitor to Hauser & Wirth. Among the general public, Korine is best-known for directing zeitgeist-defining films like 2012’s Spring Breakers, the not-exactly-wholesome tale of four college students who find themselves in more trouble than they asked for when school isn’t in session. Two former Disney Channel stars, Gucci Mane and James Franco, highlight its cast. Korine is also famous for writing Kids, the 1995 film by Larry Clark about...
Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’
The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
Collector Joseph Lau Sells $3.2 M. Worth of Luxury Bags, Mendes Wood DM Plans Paris Gallery, and More: Morning Links for February 10, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANDBAGS AND GLADRAGS. Big week for Birkin bags! First, the luxury handbag’s maker, Hermès, won its suit against artist Mason Rothschild, the creator of NFTs known as “MetaBirkins,” as ARTnews reported. A U.S. court ruled that those NFTs violated the firm’s trademark, and awarded it $133,000. On Thursday, at Sotheby’s, Hong Kong billionaire (and ARTnews Top 200 Collector) Joseph Lau parted with 76 Hermès bags, including six diamond Birkins, plus a Chanel bag, for a total of HK$25.2 million (about US$3.21 million), Bloomberg reports. An unspecified portion of those proceeds will go to charity. The sale’s top lot was a 2006 Bleu Jean Shiny Porosus...
operawire.com
Opera Cecilia Announces Two Digital Programs
Newly formed Opera Cecilia has announced two upcoming digital projects. Per founder Taylor Gonzaga, the company will present an abridged film version of “Rusalka” as well as Gonzaga’s own solo work “Love Letters to the Arias I Fear,” featuring five iconic soprano arias. “Love Letters...
anothermag.com
The Eerie Story of the Chelsea Hotel’s Last Bohemian Residents
While some establishments dream of having five stars, the Chelsea Hotel hosted a far greater number. In its heyday, the building, located on 23rd street in New York City, was the temporary home for musicians like Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, Mick Jagger, and Chet Baker. Within the hotel’s walls, Jack Kerouac feverishly typed On the Road, Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C Clarke dreamed up 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Miloš Forman penned his screenplay for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, supposedly basing the asylum on the wild assortment of artists roaming the floors.
operawire.com
Jeanine De Bique, Laïla Salome Fischer, Marie Lys, Vivica Genaux Headline Göttingen International Händel Festival 2023
The Göttingen International Händel Festival has announced its 2023 season with the theme of “Hellas!”. The season kicks off with Händel’s “Hercules.” The work will star Andreas Wolf in the title role and feature Vivica Genaux, Anna Dennis, Nick Pritchard, and Lena Sutor-Wernich. George Petrou conducts.
Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Some art lovers make it a mission to visit and view as many works as possible by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Starting Friday, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is making their lives a whole lot easier. A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands’ national museum of art...
Collection of legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley to be auctioned at Christie's New York
Several iconic looks can be seen alongside photos of the late editor; each piece commanding attention in a way only Talley could.
Remembering André Leon Talley at His Estate Sale Preview at Christie’s
NEW YORK — The barriers-breaking fashion journalist André Leon Talley liked to make his presence known, and fittingly his persona was very much on full display at Christie’s Thursday night. The occasion was a celebration of Christie’s upcoming live and online auction of “The Collection of André Leon Talley,” and many of the few hundred guests dressed stylishly as a nod to the fashion insider. It was selfie-city in several of the auction house’s galleries where guests posed in front of portraits of Talley and an array of his personal belongings, including towers of “ALT” monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, glittery jewels...
Students Found First Japanese Culture Club at Fordham
Since its inception in the fall 2022 semester, members of Tomodachi, the Japanese cultural club at Lincoln Center, have organized a variety of meetings and events with the goal of raising awareness about Japanese culture. The visionary behind Tomodachi is founder and President Karen Watanabe, Fordham College at Lincoln Center...
newyorkalmanack.com
Sadakichi Hartmann: A German-Asian-American Artist’s Struggle for Identity
Among those interned were artists. Chiura Obata had settled in America in 1903 and built a career as a painter and art teacher at the University of California. In the wake of events, he and his family were taken from their home and interned, first in Tanforan Centre, California, and then in Topaz Centre, Utah. Obata was involved in attempts to bring some “normality” into an existence of exclusion. He organized the creation of art schools for inmates. In addition to teaching, he created some 350 works during this period, including sketches that documented camp life. He communicated the spirit of survival, the unwillingness to accept defeat in the face of prejudice and humiliation.
Julian Wasser, Famed L.A. Photojournalist, Dies at 85
Wasser’s iconic photographs of L.A.’s demimonde in the 1960s and 1970s captured the city at a moment of cultural reinvention The post Julian Wasser, Famed L.A. Photojournalist, Dies at 85 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
