Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Steve Wozniak's Warning: No Matter How ‘Useful' ChatGPT Is, It Can ‘Make Horrible Mistakes'
Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Is the Latest Threat to Facebook as Ad Targeting Suffers
Facebook's more limited targeted capabilities coupled with Amazon's investment in ads products is leading a growing number of brands to shift their ad budgets. Amazon's ad business, which has catapulted to third among digital ad companies, grew 19% in the fourth quarter, while Facebook parent Meta reported its third straight drop in revenue.
NBC San Diego
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Prefers to Stay Only Two Years, Calls Streaming ‘the Future'
Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the company's reorganization and quarterly earnings results. Iger, who returned to Disney's helm in November, said he had no plans to stay longer than two years in his post. More "Frozen" and "Toy Story" sequels are on...
NBC San Diego
Wall Street's Frozen IPO Market Is Thawing as Companies Take Advantage of Stock Rally
On the heels of the successful Nextracker listing, other renewable energy firms are planning to list in the U.S., including Tel Aviv-based Enlight. JPMorgan is lead advisor on both of those deals. In-favor sectors include green energy, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act; biotech companies with promising drug...
NBC San Diego
Everything Is on the Table Now With Hulu, Disney CEO Iger Says
Disney CEO Bob Iger said that "everything is on the table" as it considers buying Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu. The company currently owns two-thirds of the general entertainment streaming service. Iger's comments come after he announced a broader restructure of the company, minutes after posting first-quarter earnings. Disney CEO...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
NBC San Diego
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Stocks Drop and Treasury Yields Widen Their Inversion as the Economy Gives Conflicting Signals
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. The January rally in U.S. stocks fizzled as Treasury yields...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as China's Inflation Ticks Up: Live Updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen...
NBC San Diego
Consumer Reports: What to Buy in February
Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has some great opportunities to save on purchases big and small. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.
Comments / 0