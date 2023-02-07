Read full article on original website
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings Frustrated by 5-2 Loss to Edmonton Oilers
The Red Wings were eager to make a strong showing after their eight-day break, but their inability to capitalize on chances and costly mistakes led to their loss. Coach Derek Lalonde believed the Red Wings played well for the first 25 minutes, but giving up two easy goals proved costly.
Rangers’ Filip Chytil dilemma just got worse
Well, the Small Market Sabres did no favors for the Metropolis Rangers by signing Dylan Cozens to a seven-year extension worth an AAV of $7.1 million per midway through the 21-year-old center’s third season. Cozens, the seventh overall selection of the 2019 draft, has scored 17 goals while having a breakout season for a Sabres organization that seems to be coalescing after 11 straight seasons out of the playoffs. Hmm. Filip Chytil has scored 18 goals while having a breakout season for the Rangers, having recorded six in the four games that the Kid Line had been reunited entering Wednesday’s match at the...
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
Larry Brooks on Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko’s fit on the Rangers
The Post’s Larry Brooks discusses Filip Chytil’s contract dilemma and why newly acquired star Vladimir Tarasenko is a great addition for the Rangers. Watch the rest of Brooks’ Rangers breakdown with EmmaKate Austin on YouTube! https://youtu.be/T0V4Fyqy4A8
How close are the Wild to pushing the panic button?
Pressure is mounting on Minnesota as they have gone 5-6-2 in the last 13 games.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
How St. Louis Cardinals may have answer to MLB’s declining fan base
Do the St. Louis Cardinals have an unwitting cure for some of the game’s worst ills? If so, the answer
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
Podcast: What Now for Patrick Kane, Blackhawks After Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko?
Podcast: What now for Kane, Hawks after Rangers acquire Tarasenko? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau weigh in on how the Vladimir Tarasenko blockbuster trade to the New York Rangers impacts Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks. Could Kane stay in Chicago beyond the March 3 trade deadline? If the Rangers are out of the running, what options does Kane have? Plus, an update on Jonathan Toews, whether the NHL will ever get close to the NBA when it comes to player movement and much more.
Golden Knights’ Defensive Dominance Earns Win vs. Predators
The Vegas Golden Knights came out of the All-Star Break with a bang after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on the road, snapping their four-game losing streak and taking back the top spot in the Pacific Division. While the Predators are fifth in the Central Division and are four points...
Former MLB GM proposes drastic realignment that would put Yankees, Mets in same division
Jim Bowden of The Athletic and a former MLB GM proposes the league do away with its current divisions and do a drastic geographical realignment after expansion.
The unheralded Rangers who might make them rethink their trade deadline needs
You knew the Rangers were prepared for a physical one against the Flames at the Garden on Monday not when Jacob Trouba lowered the boom on the unfortunate Dillon Dube 13:57 into the first period, but when the captain’s blue-line partner looked to come to his aid in an unremarkable yet telling tableau minutes earlier. When Nazem Kadri took out Trouba with a hard hit just 6:17 into the match, K’Andre Miller — who is not known for physicality — attempted to confront the Calgary center twice before play moved on to the other end of the ice. This might have become...
Capitals Should Look at These 3 Teams to Find a Defenseman
As long as Alexander Ovechkin is with the club, the Washington Capitals will aim to contend for a Stanley Cup. One of the many injuries they have dealt with this season has been to defenseman John Carlson. The 33-year-old blueliner has been on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after being struck in the face with a puck during the contest versus the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23. It is anticipated he will not be able to return for a few more months – possibly by the end of the regular season. They have suffered many injuries to core members throughout the year. The organization will be adding players by the March 3 trade deadline and will aim to include a defenceman in their acquisitions. Let’s take a look at some teams that have defensemen they may inquire about adding by the deadline.
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Boeser Would Be Risky, but Intriguing
If you’re sick and tired of reading articles about trade targets and hypotheticals, get used to it, because the trade deadline is still a little under a month away, and we’ve got to keep ourselves entertained somehow. However, most of the speculation doesn’t come out of nowhere, and for every Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, and Jake McCabe, there’s the possibility of a trade involving somebody who hasn’t crossed anybody’s mind. One of those names could be found in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.
3 Jets Predictions For the Second Half of 2022-23 Season
The Winnipeg Jets have exceeded everyone’s expectations so far in 2022-23. They missed the playoffs a season ago, and are now in the race for first place in the Central Divison. The unexpected has seemingly happened. Josh Morrissey is a Norris Trophy candidate, Pierre-Luc Dubois is on pace for...
