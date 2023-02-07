Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Fetch Solid Return in Tarasenko Trade With Rangers
The day has finally come for the St. Louis Blues to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. It’s a bittersweet moment in franchise history, but it’s been boiling for a few years now. The New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, forward Sammy Blais, a 2023 conditional first-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Celtics’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and the league’s structure has changed as a result. However, the Boston Celtics made only a single change to try and strengthen their frontcourt. Was it a meaningful enough addition, though? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Celtics may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Celtics trade grade for Mike Muscala deal with Thunder
With only a few hours left before the passing of a crazy 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics made a move for former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. The C’s dealt forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks in return for the 31-year-old. While the Thunder...
The Hockey Writers
Why the Red Wings Should Embrace the Tank One Last Time
Now that we’re past All-star break, it’s time to really take stock of the Detroit Red Wings’ season thus far. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, now is the time to determine the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season so that adequate planning can take place before the trade market really heats up.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
houseofhockey.net
Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight
The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
The Hockey Writers
Banged Up Tanev Could Lead Calgary Flames to Trade for Schenn
Though he was able to suit up Monday night versus the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is still far from 100 percent. Much is the case throughout plenty of games during his NHL career, as the 33-year-old plays a rough, physical game that often leaves him banged up. The good news for the Flames is that there are few tougher in the league, which allows him to play through many of these ailments. That said, no one is invincible, and we saw that during last year’s playoffs when he was forced to miss a good chunk of his team’s series versus the Edmonton Oilers due to a shoulder injury.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Dmitry Kulikov
As we continue to see the struggles for the Washington Capitals along their blue line, there is another defenseman on the trade block this article will go into some detail about. Dmitry Kulikov is a name that’s been tossed around for the last little while, and will likely be a cheap acquisition for whichever team scoops him up. He has moved around the league and hasn’t found a long-term home, and could be used as a solid rental for a playoff run. While his season with the Anaheim Ducks hasn’t been one of his best, there are still some positives in bringing him in at the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Kick the Tires on a Brock Boeser Trade
The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and while many dominoes still stand, some names are being brought up more than others. One of those names is Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, and it appears as if he might be on the move in the next month. Boeser is a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Addresses Future With Team; Could Trade be Imminent?
The Boston Celtics have some decisions to make. The NBA Trade Deadline is set to pass Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET and one of the biggest questions surrounding the Celtics is whether or not sharpshooting point guard Payton Pritchard will be with the club after the deadline passes. Pritchard has ...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Klingberg, Andersson, Markstrom & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg has been linked as a potential trade target for general manager Brad Treliving. Speaking of defenseman, Rasmus Andersson had a scare a few days ago, as he was hit by a vehicle while on a scooter and has missed each of the past two games as a result. In other news, Daily Faceoff’s Mike McKenna did a deep dive to break down Jacob Markstrom’s struggles this season. Last but not least, 21-year-old Jakob Pelletier is finally starting to get chances in the lineup, and is hoping to make the most of it.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Dostal & More
The Anaheim Ducks have returned from their long all-star break. In this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors, Troy Terry suffered an upper-body injury on Monday (Feb. 6). Additionally, we have some good news from the farm regarding prospects Lukas Dostal and Jackson LaCombe. And finally, in the lead-up to sweeping changes from the upcoming trade deadline, Anaheim has extended its season-high point streak to five games.
