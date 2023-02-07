ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpHIj_0kffq76X00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he’s confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota.

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements. He unsuccessfully tried to persuade Minnesota lawmakers as the bill took shape to make changes to ensure that North Dakota utilities — which export electricity produced from coal and natural gas to Minnesota — would not be harmed.

“I am not a lawyer but I am surrounded by very good ones,” Walz told reporters after signing the bill into law. “I trust that this bill is solid. I trust that it will stand up because it was written to do exactly that. And just to be clear, Minnesota’s not staking our future on coal and carbon.”

Walz added that he thought it was “unfortunate” that Burgum is ready to litigate, and that it would be more productive if North Dakota joined Minnesota and the rest of the country instead.

“The fact of the matter is, Minnesota is moving into the future and they’re going to have to come sometime,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Senate passed the plan 34-33 along party lines Thursday after the House approved it 70-60 the week before. Republican lawmakers said it would raise costs for consumers while undermining the reliability of the power grid. Rural utilities said they’ll have trouble complying.

According to the Clean Energy States Alliance, 21 other states have already established 100% clean-energy standards or goals, most with target dates between 2040 and 2050. Minnesota’s previous standard, set in 2007, aimed to cut overall statewide greenhouse emissions to 80% by 2050.

“The adoption of 100% clean energy goals by an increasing number of states has been one of the most important energy policy developments of recent years,” Warren Leon, the alliance’s executive director, said in a statement. “Minnesota’s addition to the ranks of those states is especially noteworthy, because the state has historically been a leader in clean energy policy and its new goals are ambitious and meaningful.”

At a meeting of the North Dakota Industrial Commission on Monday, Burgum said the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and other laws bar Minnesota from having a say over how North Dakota businesses operate.

“By regulating the percent of electricity sold, they’re essentially overreaching and affecting North Dakota companies,” the Bismarck Tribune quoted Burgum as saying. The commission allocated $1 million to pay for any litigation and voiced support for asking legislators for $3 million, the newspaper reported.

But Burgum also told the commission — which is made up of him, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring — that officials from their state would continue trying to reach an agreement with Minnesota to avoid a lawsuit, the Tribune reported.

In a letter to their Minnesota counterparts last month, Burgum and the other commissioners said Minnesota’s plan threatens the tax revenue stream from North Dakota’s energy industry that they’re counting on to fund their state’s carbon-capture,hydrogen power and other initiatives to “decarbonize” their energy sources

They also noted that federal courts ruled against Minnesota when North Dakota and its utilities challenged a part of the 2007 Minnesota Next Generation Energy Act that tried to ban importation of power that would increase statewide carbon dioxide emissions from the sector. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals said in 2016 that Minnesota could not do that without congressional approval.

San Francisco-based Climate Cabinet Action, a political action committee that backs candidates who support fighting climate change, said Burgum’s threat is part of a new trend of fossil-fuel industry backlash against states or communities that pass pro-climate measures.

“States suing other states for passing pro-climate policy is just another tactic by fossil fuel lobbyists to protect their special interests and their bottom line,” Caroline Spears, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

The group said those court challenges don’t work, citing a lawsuit by the state of Utah and fossil fuel companies against a San Francisco Bay community that banned the handling and storage of coal and petroleum coke. Under a 2021 settlement, a private port operator in the city of Richmond, California, that handles the fuels was given until 2027 to continue those operations.

And it pointed to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision to bar Wyoming and Montana from suing Washington state for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock that would have sent coal to Asia. The two major coal mining states have sought to boost exports to prop up an industry that’s in decline as U.S. utilities switch to gas-fired power and renewable energy.

Comments / 14

Craig Hoefker
3d ago

here's a thought for North Dakota, which I think is a wonderful place to live and work, since I was stationed at Minot AFB for 9 years, just cut the power cord. I know that may be hard to do, but Democrats are ruining this country and to stubborn to not see that

Reply(4)
6
Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
TENNESSEE STATE
kfgo.com

Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish

DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
MINNESOTA STATE
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
IOWA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"

(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear

A bipartisan band of legislators wants to study the impact of developing new nuclear power technology in Minnesota to inform their future policy decisions. Minnesota since 1994 has had a moratorium on construction of new nuclear power facilities, though it allows the state’s two existing plants to generate energy. Nuclear power qualifies as one of […] The post As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?

Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws

(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman

(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Former Governor Jesse Ventura’s Minnesota senate testimony in support of legalizing cannabis [FULL]

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon to support legalizing cannabis for adults. He told a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures and argued that the legal age to consume cannabis should be the same as the age required to enlist in the military: 18.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy