medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
NASDAQ
BD's (BDX) Latest Combination Test Receives the FDA's EUA
Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently received the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a new molecular diagnostic combination test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A + B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) — BD Respiratory Viral Panel assay for BD MAX System. The test, for use on the BD MAX Molecular Diagnostic System, is expected to aid in combatting illness in the current and future respiratory virus seasons.
