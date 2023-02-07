Read full article on original website
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
okcfox.com
Friday marks the deadline to register for March 7 election in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday is the voter registration deadline for the March 7 election. That’s when Oklahomans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, a measure known as State Question 820. February 20 is the absentee ballot request deadline. Polls will be open on March 7 from...
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Oklahoma bill to increase penalties for stolen firearms moves forward
A measure that would increase the penalties for stealing firearms has moved forward in Oklahoma.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma transgender bill that caused uproar will be revised following protests, author reveals
EXCLUSIVE — After transgender rights advocates occupied the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday to protest legislation seeking to ban gender transition surgeries, the author of the bill that sought to limit anyone under the age of 26 from undergoing such procedures is shifting course. State Sen. David Bullard (R), the...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
okcfox.com
Transgender youth health care ban passes through Oklahoma Senate Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — In the first days of legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are passing bans on gender reassignment, or affirming care for minors. There were only two bills on the Senate Rules Committee agenda on Wednesday, leaving room for a morning of debate on banning certain surgeries, procedures and some medications for minors.
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
publicradiotulsa.org
Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
KTUL
Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
