Oklahoma State

oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
KOCO

Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
okcfox.com

Friday marks the deadline to register for March 7 election in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday is the voter registration deadline for the March 7 election. That’s when Oklahomans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, a measure known as State Question 820. February 20 is the absentee ballot request deadline. Polls will be open on March 7 from...
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
okcfox.com

Transgender youth health care ban passes through Oklahoma Senate Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — In the first days of legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are passing bans on gender reassignment, or affirming care for minors. There were only two bills on the Senate Rules Committee agenda on Wednesday, leaving room for a morning of debate on banning certain surgeries, procedures and some medications for minors.
publicradiotulsa.org

Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
KTUL

Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
