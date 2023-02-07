Read full article on original website
Michael Kors owner Capri cuts forecasts as demand slows, shares plunge 24%
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday cut its annual profit forecast and provided a dour outlook for 2024, blaming a slowdown in demand from department stores for its luxury handbags and apparel and sending its shares tumbling 24%. Luxury brands weathered decades-high inflation better than others...
UK's FTSE 100 hits record high on BP boost, less-hawkish Powell
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly hit a record high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in oil major BP, while investors drew comfort from less hawkish than feared remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
LIVE MARKETS-If a recession hits, it may be time to take on risk
Main U.S. indexes fall, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~1.5%. Comm svcs weakest S&P 500 sector; healthcare sole gainer. Dollar ~flat; gold edges up; crude up >1.5%; bitcoin off >1%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at.
Wall St edges lower; Lyft sinks on dour outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes opened lower on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.08%, at the open to...
Australian shares post worst day in over one month as miners, financials weigh
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Thursday marked their worst session in more than a month, weighed down by broad-based losses among heavyweights miners and financials, while AGL Energy slumped on lacklustre half-yearly results. The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5% lower at 7,490.30 points, its lowest levels since Feb 1....
Gold edges higher as market looks for new economic fodder
(Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,867.80 per ounce by 9:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT), after earlier hitting a trough since Jan. 6. For the week, bullion was up 0.1%.
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
LIVE MARKETS-Europe heads for weekly loss, but oil stocks fly
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROPE IN THE RED, BUT OIL STOCKS FLY (0921 GMT) The STOXX 600 is down 0.6%, wiping out its weekly gain and now on track for a...
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where...
Steelmaker Outokumpu misses profit forecast on lower volumes, high inflation
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings dragged by cost inflation in energy and consumable prices, lower stainless steel volumes and distributors trimming their inventories. Steelmakers benefited from solid demand for much of 2022 but saw a significant slowdown in Europe, the region...
Molina Healthcare Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Molina Healthcare Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of sixteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4.02 per share. * Revenue rose 11% to $8.22 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $7.87 billion. * Molina Healthcare Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 96 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Molina Healthcare Inc shares had fallen by 8.3% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $56 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Molina Healthcare Inc is $374.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 9 at 01:36 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 4.02 4.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 4.21 4.36 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.29 4.55 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.66 4.90 Beat.
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd expected to post earnings of $2.35 a share - Earnings Preview
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Tel Aviv-yafo Israel-based company is expected to report a 6.2% increase in revenue to $635.969 million from $599.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $608.00 million and $658.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is for earnings of $2.35 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $2.22 and $2.42 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is $140, above its last closing price of $127.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.67 1.77 Beat 5.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.62 1.64 Beat 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 1.55 1.54 1.58 Beat 2.4 Dec. 31 2021 2.14 2.12 2.25 Beat 6.1 Sep. 1.61 1.60 1.65 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.57 1.56 1.61 Beat 3.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.50 1.50 1.54 Beat 3 Dec. 31 2020 2.12 2.11 2.17 Beat 2.9 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 14:21 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
Japan 5-year bond yield hits over two-week high
TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's five-year government bonds rose to a more than two-week high on Thursday, a level that had prompted the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in January-end to provide loans with the same maturity in a bid to contain them. The five-year yield rose 1.5...
Green Plains Inc <GPRE.O>: Losses of 66 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Green Plains Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -66 cents per share, 57 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -25 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -25 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $760.46 million, which is lower than the estimated $894.42 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable fuels peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $760.46 million from $802.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -1.27 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.15 0.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -1.16 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.26 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:32 p.m.
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a presentation...
Site Centers Corp <SITC.K>: Profits of 12 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Site Centers Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 12 cents per share, 14 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 26 cents. Profits of 6 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 1 cents to 17 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $136.43 million, which is higher than the estimated $135.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the commercial reits peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $136.43 million from $124.56 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.28 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.31 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.27 0.29 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.27 0.30 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:31 p.m.
