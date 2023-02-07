8 February 2023 02:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Green Plains Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -66 cents per share, 57 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -25 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -25 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $760.46 million, which is lower than the estimated $894.42 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable fuels peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $760.46 million from $802.32 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11​ -1.27 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.15 0.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -1.16 Missed​ Dec. 31 2021 0.26 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:32 p.m.

