From 'The Last Of Us' to 'Yellowjackets': Melanie Lynskey's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
Harrison Ford's Best Performances, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Harrison Ford is one of the world’s best-known and finest actors to date, playing some of culture’s most iconic characters—Han Solo and Indiana Jones. His first-ever credited role was in the Western A Time for Killing back in 1967. The actor is absolutely legendary, receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award back in 2000.
10 Most Financially-Successful Horror Movies of the 21st Century From 'M3gan' to 'Smile'
In the past year, horror has proved, yet again, that it doesn't need a big studio to succeed. Some of the most financially successful horror films have been underdogs; films with low budgets that have been poised to make huge returns. They prove to be not only as economically viable as mainstream blockbusters, but more so because they are so cheap to make.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
10 Foreign Movies That Won Big at the Oscars
The Oscars are the prime awards show for film fanatics, and there have been some huge ups and downs in the annual program’s rich history. The Oscars consider both English and Foreign-language films, but it isn’t often that anything other than English-speaking films win big in terms of awards and accolades.
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
10 Most Underrated Studio Ghibli Movies, From 'Only Yesterday' to 'The Cat Returns'
The Japanese animation industry has never been the same since the release of Spirited Away in 2001, the brainchild of the master Hayao Miyazaki. Attracting a number of prestigious accolades including an Academy Award, the movie catapulted Studio Ghibli to new heights, one which made it the icon that it is today in not only the anime community but in cinema in general.
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Shows Palpatine in a New Light
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 7 and 8.This week, The Bad Batch brought back the greatest villain of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself. With two new episodes, the animated series gave us a brief, but exciting new arc that's the closest to a political thriller in the franchise since Season 1 of Andor came to an end, and showed us more of the Emperor's political prowess and mastery, as he once again cheats the whole of the Senate and some of his most loyal agents to come out as the victim in a situation of his own design and to his own benefit.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure
Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.
The Best Action Scenes in the 'Yellowstone' Universe Come Out of Spencer & Alex’s '1923' Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of 1923. As we pass the halfway mark of the first season of 1923, things are not looking great for the Duttons and their sprawling Yellowstone ranch. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) has been shot nine times by the army bought with the ruthless Donald Whitfield's (Timothy Dalton) money and put together by the law-breaking scoundrel of a sheep farmer Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) has been left to tend to things while Jacob slowly convalesces from his near-death encounter. The ambush by Creighton has left the Duttons depleted, and Cara has sent a letter for nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), to come home from his big game hunting sabbatical in Africa and help defend the ranch from Whitfield and Creighton.
Reese Witherspoon’s Best Movie About Love Isn’t a Rom-Com
When you hear the name, Reese Witherspoon, do you automatically think of her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde? Or maybe one of her many romantic comedies like Sweet Home Alabama or her new Netflix film opposite Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, pops into your head. It's true that Witherspoon has done quite well for herself with these roles in lighter and fun films that are a hit with the targeted demographic of ages 18-49. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that her most compelling and emotional role was in a film that is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to genre. Witherspoon shines the brightest in a film where there is little dialogue and absolutely no fluffy subject matter, playing the very real hiker, Cheryl Strayed. In 2014's Wild, the actress tackles some of life's heaviest issues and goes on a journey of self-discovery to bring herself out of a downward spiral that has left her paralyzed by sadness, anger, and fear. It's not a rom-com by any means, but it's Witherspoon's most powerful film about love - self-love, to be exact.
Channing Tatum Showed Us a Different Side of Himself Thanks to Steven Soderbergh
Back in 2012, Steven Soderbergh managed to create an original franchise after 2012’s Magic Mike that became a cultural phenomenon. Its success was led by the rise of Channing Tatum, who Soderbergh crafted into one of the rare actors today that can seemingly sell a film based on his name alone. Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters this weekend, concluding one of the most unlikely critical and financial success stories of the last decade. It’s no secret that mid budget movies for adults are struggling at the box office in comparison to superhero movies, blockbuster sequels, animated family adventures, and horror films, and often these projects are sent directly to streaming services in fear that there won’t be an audience for them.
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’: Rose Byrne Teases the Lambert Family’s Next Nightmare [Exclusive]
Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.
Kevin Costner's Potential 'Yellowstone' Exit Sets a Precedent for Star-Fueled TV Shows
Though nothing’s been confirmed officially yet, the long-term prospects of Yellowstone aren’t looking good. Rumors are swirling that Kevin Costner’s demands for a significantly shorter shooting schedule (a peculiar request given that he’s the program’s lead protagonist) is inspiring producers to call Season 5 of the show its last. In its place, a new Yellowstone spin-off would theoretically emerge focusing on a brand-new character played by Matthew McConaughey. Only time will tell where Yellowstone will go, but if Costner does end up calling it quits on the program, it will doubtlessly mark a turning point for star-fueled TV shows.
Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Reunite in New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Image
There is less than one month to go until Star Wars returns to the small screen with the third season of The Mandalorian. Ahead of the hotly anticipated release of Season 3, a new image is showing off the series' protagonists as they head back into action. The exclusive photo...
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Review: The End is Near, But 'The Next Generation’ Is Bright
The final season of Star Trek: Picard is truly the epitome of the old adage about saving the best for last. It’s actually quite hard to believe that this is the beginning of the end when the first six episodes of Season 3 deliver a storyline that feels like the start of something new and exciting.
