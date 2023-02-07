The S&P 500 oscillated around the flatline on Friday as Wall Street looked to the end of what's shaping up to be a losing week. The broad index was last down just 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75 points, or 0.2%. All three indexes have traded both above and below their flatlines in the choppy session.

