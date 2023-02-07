Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to Leave at End of 2023, Company Begins Search for Successor
Dan Schulman became PayPal CEO after the company's split from eBay in 2015. He will remain a member of PayPal's board of directors. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished at PayPal and of the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day," Schulman said in a statement.
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With SEC for $30 Million, Will Close U.S. Staking Operation
Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. staking operation and will pay a $30 million settlement. The SEC said Kraken failed to register the offer and sale of the crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operation and pay a $30 million fine to...
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
SpaceX Successfully Test Fires Starship Booster in Last Key Step Before Orbital Launch
SpaceX on Thursday test fired 31 of the 33 engines in the towering rocket booster of its Starship prototype. Called a "static fire," the milestone test is the final major hurdle before SpaceX tries to launch the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket to space. CEO Elon Musk said in a subsequent tweet...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
S&P 500 Trades Near Flat But Heads for Worst Week Since December: Live Updates
The S&P 500 oscillated around the flatline on Friday as Wall Street looked to the end of what's shaping up to be a losing week. The broad index was last down just 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75 points, or 0.2%. All three indexes have traded both above and below their flatlines in the choppy session.
