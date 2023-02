The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and participating clinics, including the University of Maine at Augusta’s (UMA) Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, will provide dental hygiene services to veterans unable to afford preventive dental care. The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which is overseen by MBVS, received a $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to serve veterans who do not otherwise have dental coverage or cannot afford dental care.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO